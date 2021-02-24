Explained: Carbon Watch- India's first Mobile App to assess individual carbon footprint

Why in News?

Chandigarh has become the first place in India to launch the Carbon Watch. It is a mobile application used to assess the carbon footprint generated by any individual.

The application can be used by anyone and everyone but has specific features for the residents of Chandigarh to compile a study.

Working of Carbon Watch App:

1. As a person downloads the application, he needs to fill details in four parts which are

Water Energy Waste Generation Transport (Vehicular Movement)

2. In the Energy category of the Watch App, details regarding the electricity units consumed every month at the house, monthly bill etc and usage of solar energy will have to be furnished.

3. In the Waste category, the individual would have to inform about the waste generation on their part and their family.

4. In the transport section, the user would have to inform about the mode of transport used by them- four wheeler, two-wheeler or bicycle.

Carbon Watch App: Significance

Debendra Dalia, the director of UT Environment Department said, "making the people Climate Smart Citizens while making them capable of accessing their carbon footprint, along with providing them with steps to reduce it, is the motive behind the application." The application informs the person about his carbon emission or carbon footprint. It can be downloaded by anyone from anywhere. The app would help people protect the environment by doing their bit. The app would also make suggestions regarding various issues faced by the citizens. For examples if a citizen feeds regular tyravel by a four wheeler, it would suggest car pooling or travelling by an two wheeler.

Carbon App: How to download

The users are required to visit the link: https: //play.google.com/ store/apps/details?id=com.carboneye or visit the Google Plat store to search for Carbon Watch Download and save the app in your mobile phone Open the App and enter your details in the required fields and update the sections accordingly

What is Carbon Footprint?

As per World Health Organization, (WHO), a carbon footprint is the measure if the impact created by people's activities on the amount of CO2 generated by buring of fossil fuels. It is expressed in terms of weight of carbon dioxide in tonnes. Carbon Footprint can be measured as tonnes of CO2 emitted per year. This number is that can be supplemented by tonnes of CO2 equivalent gases, including methane, nitrous oxide, and other greenhouse gases.

How to reduce Carbon Footprint?

By adopting the 4R's that is Refuse, Reuse, Reduce and Recycle It can be reduced by driving more efficient vehicles that emit less amount of carbon dioxide, or by using public transports Individuals can purchase carbon credits from the countries who have it and put the money into use for inventing new renewable energy projects.

The app that was specifically to be used in Chandigarh would also help the country in near future. Since India has agreed to the Paris Agreement, it is now the duty of the country and its citizens to reduce the carbon emissions which can be supported by the Application- Carbon Watch.

