Census 2027: Why India Is Dropping the 'Beggars and Vagrants' Category And What It Means

For the first time, the government will not conduct a separate count of beggars during the census in India. Earlier census exercises had classified beggars under the category of “non-economic activity”.

As the preparation for the upcoming census of the people get underway. The Census 2027 has decided to put aside the practice of separate counts of people under the "beggar" category for the survey this year.

The Background: What did past Censuses Show?

To determine reason behind this change taking place we need to take a step back and analyse the way data has been previously gathered. In previous occurrences including the census data of 2011.

Those individuals who rely on begging had been categorized under marginal and non-workers engaged in “non-economic activity,” along with the likes of students, pensioners, dependents and homemakers.