Who is the CEO of Oracle? Career, Key Achievements, and Net Worth Explained

Oracle has been led by two different CEO's since late 2025, while Larry Ellison remains the Chairman and Chief Technology Officer; he is one of the richest people in the world. Let us explore who the CEO are, how they became CEO, and what their net worth is. Who are the CEO of Oracle? Oracle is being led by CEO's Clay Magoyurk and Mike Sicilia, they were appointed as CEO on September 22, 2025. Both of them have replaced the outgoing CEO Safra Catz, who was serving as the CEO for 11 years, he has now moved to the Executive Vice Chair of the Board, while Magouyrk oversees cloud infrastructure, Sicilia oversees the applications and industry-specific software. Founder of Oracle, Larry Ellison was the CEO of the company for more three decades before stepping down in 2014. He is currently serving as the Chairman and Chief Technology Officer.

Clay Magouyrk: Educational Qualification and Career Clay Magouryk holds a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Memphis. He started his career with engineering roles in Hilton Hotels, moving on to Amazon and Amazon Web Services. He joined Oracle in 2014 as one of the founding members of its cloud engineering team, helping Oracle in building the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or OCI. He rose from individual engineering role to President of OCI and later became the co-CEO. Magouryk is credited with expanding Oracle's global data centre to more than 100 public cloud regions. Mike Sicilia: Educational Qualification and Career Mike Sicilia holds a Bachelors of Science degree in computer science from Saint Joseph's University in Pennysylvania. He began his career as a software engineer in 1993.

He was serving as the CTO of Primavera Systems, a project management software company which was acquired by Oracle in 2008. He played a central role in many acquisitions, most significant was that of the Cerner with a value of $28.3 billion. Key Achievements of Magouryk and Sicilia Following are the key achievements of Magouyrk and Sicilia in their career: 1. Magouryk built Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's Gen2 architecture, which Oracle says now powers both large-scale public cloud data centers and AI training infrastructure at gigawatt scale. 2. Sicilia led the acquisition of Cerner into Oracle Health, and helped in rebuilding its applications with AI-driven technology. 3. Oracle posted their strongest quarterly performance in more than 15 years with total revenue rising by 17% and cloud revenue up by 39%.