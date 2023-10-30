Champions Trophy 2025: Host Country, Qualification, Teams, Format and Other Details

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy stands as the ninth instalment of the prestigious cricket competition, where the world's elite One Day International (ODI) men's national teams, ranked in the top eight, will converge.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) orchestrates this event of paramount significance. Mark your calendars as the battle unfolds in Pakistan during the period spanning from February to March 2025.

Champions Trophy 2025 Host Country

It was on the 16th of November in the year 2021, during the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, when Pakistan was officially declared as the host nation for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy. This announcement marked a significant milestone for Pakistan, as it will be their maiden hosting of an ICC major tournament since the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification

The lineup for the 2025 Champions Trophy is not a matter of chance but a result of rigorous competition. The seven highest-performing teams at the culmination of the league stage in the ongoing ODI World Cup, being held in India, shall secure their passage to this grand event. They will be joined by the host nation, Pakistan, who automatically qualified being the hosts, creating a field of eight formidable teams.

Means of qualification Date Venue Berths Qualified Host nation 16 November 2021 1 Pakistan 2023 Cricket World Cup 12 November 2023 India 7 TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Total 8

Champions Trophy 2025 Teams

In its nascent days, this cricketing event bore the name of the ICC Knockout, debuting in 1998 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, followed by a stint in Nairobi, Kenya in 2000. It was only in 2002 that the competition assumed the moniker of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Initially, the tournament unfolded every two years until 2009, a year which deviated from the norm due to the cancellation of the scheduled event in Pakistan, leading to a relocation of the competition to South Africa. Since then, the ICC Champions Trophy adopted a more spacious four-year interval. As for the path leading to the 2025 edition, the tournament shall feature host nation Pakistan and the elite top seven teams from the group stage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Cricket Champions Trophy 2025 Format

The configuration of the Champions Trophy in 2025 adheres to a classical structure. It comprises four teams, segregated into two groups, with the top two performers from each group progressing to the semi-final stage, culminating in the grand final. However, it's worth noting that the qualification system, given the green light in 2021 during an ICC board meeting, could pose a challenge for teams such as England and Bangladesh vying for a coveted spot in the Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenario

Assessing the Present Landscape, England currently occupies the 10th position on the World Cup standings, accumulating a mere two points, while Bangladesh resides in the ninth position, sharing the same point total. Both teams, with three matches remaining in the tournament, face the daunting task of orchestrating a substantial turnaround to propel themselves into the echelons of the top seven

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR Qualification 1 India (H, Q) 6 6 0 0 12 1.405 Qualified for semi-finals and Advanced for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2 South Africa 6 5 1 0 10 2.032 3 New Zealand 6 4 2 0 8 1.232 4 Australia 6 4 2 0 8 0.97 5 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 4 −0.205 Advanced for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy[a] 6 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 4 −0.387 7 Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 4 −0.969 8 Netherlands 6 2 4 0 4 −1.277 9 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 2 −1.338 10 England 6 1 5 0 2 −1.652

Champions Trophy 2025 Group Stage

The grouping for the ICC Champions Trophy will be announced after the culmination of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR Qualification 1 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advances to the knock-out stage 2 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR Qualification 1 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advances to the knock-out stage 2 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pakistan holds the title of the reigning Champions Trophy champions, a feat achieved by triumphing over India in the 2017 final with a victory margin of 180 runs.

