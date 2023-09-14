Comet Nishimura will be seen this week over Arizona. Here's how and when you can see it!

Here comes an experience that rarely happens twice in a lifetime, and thus, you may miss your favorite series or your favorite sports event, but you must not miss this beautiful skywatching experience. Comet Nishimura at present is the edge of the cosmos. It will only be visible on September 17. After that, it will appear no sooner than the coming 435 years.

The spectacular view may probably demand you to stay up till late, or maybe rise early in the morning. The Comet Nishimura can only be seen at the pre-dawn hours. Moreover, while it is called a naked-eye comet, you may still need a pair of binoculars for the same.

Comet Nishimura- Why the name?

The comet is officially called Comet C/2023 P1. However, the name Nishimura is derived from the last name of the Japanese amateur astronomer, Hideo Nishimura.

The comet is about 78 million miles away from our planet, as per astronomers.

When and where to catch a glance of Comet Nishimura?

Comet Nishimura can be seen in the eastern-southeastern sky near the constellation Venus and Leo. The comet can be seen on each through September 17, around 90 minutes before dawn.

Are binoculars needed?

Yes, you may need them. Nishimura is called to be a "naked-eye comet". However, a pair of binoculars may help you see a clear picture.