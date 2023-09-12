List of all Full Moons in 2023

The full moon is the lunar phase when the Moon appears fully illuminated from Earth's perspective. This occurs when Earth is located between the Sun and the Moon. Harvest Moon, the next full moon of the year will be on Friday, September 29. The September full moon will be the fourth and final supermoon of 2023.

Supermoons happen as a result of the moon's orbit around the Earth not being a perfect circle but rather a flattened circle or an ellipse. This implies that there are points along the moon's 27.3-day orbit when it is closer to Earth and points when it is farther away. The first two supermoons occurred on July 3 and August 1, while the next two will take place on August 30 and September 29.



Science Quiz on Supermoon

List of Full Moon in 2023

A synodic month, or the time between a full moon and the subsequent occurrence of the same phase, lasts on average about 29.53 days. Therefore, the full moon occurs on either the 14th or 15th day of the lunar month in those lunar calendars where each month starts on the day of the new moon. A lunar calendar month can have either 29 or 30 days because a calendar month is made up of an even number of days.



Date Day Full Moon Type January 6 Friday Wolf Moon February 5 Sunday Snow Moon March 7 Tuesday Worm Moon April 6 Thursday Pink Moon May 5 Friday Flower Moon June 3 Saturday Strawberry Moon July 3 Monday Buck Moon August 1 Tuesday Sturgeon Moon August 30 Wednesday Blue Moon September 29 Friday Harvest Moon October 28 Saturday Hunter’s Moon November 27 Monday Beaver Moon December 26 Thursday Cold Moon



List of all Successful Moon Missions on the dark side of the Moon





About the Full Moon in 2023

Harvest Moon

The full, bright Moon that appears closest to the beginning of fall is referred to as the "harvest moon." The name comes from an age before electricity, when farmers relied on the light of the Moon to harvest crops into the early hours of the morning. This moon rises a short time after sunset on a few evenings. This caused a lot of bright moonlight to shine in the early evening, which was typically helpful for farmers and crews harvesting their summer-grown crops. The Harvest Moon generally occurs in September in the Northern Hemisphere, though the exact date changes from year to year.



Hunter’s Moon

The Hunter's Moon has long been considered a major occurrence in mythology and a fascinating subject for astronomers. Usually, the Hunter's Moon appears in October, but once every four years it doesn't until November. The term originates from the North American First Nations. It got its name because hunters used to stalk and kill animals by the light of the autumn moon in order to gather sustenance for the upcoming winter during the month of October when the deers had fattened up over the course of the summer. According to UniverseToday, “Also known as a sanguine or “blood” moon, the term “Hunters Moon” is used traditionally to refer to a full moon that appears during the month of October. It is preceded by the appearance of a “Harvest Moon”, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox (which falls on the 22nd or 23rd of September).”

What Is Black Moon?

Beaver Moon

The November full moon is known as the Beaver Moon. According to the Time and Date, “Full Moon for November is named after beavers because this is the time they become particularly active building their winter dams in preparation for the cold season. The beaver is mainly nocturnal, so they keep working under the light of the Full Moon.” This full moon is called the Frost Moon and Freezing Moon by Native Americans, whereas the people of Celtic tradition, call it the Mourning Moon and the Darkest Depths Moon.



Cold Moon

The name "Cold Moon" refers to the fact that December marks the beginning of winter. The Mahican, Oneida, and neo-pagan cultures refer to the full moon in December as the "Full Long Nights Moon" or the "Long Night Moon" because of this. The December solstice, which is the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, is referred to as the "Moon Before Yule" or the "Long Night Moon" in Old English and Anglo-Saxon. This full moon was known to the Celts as the Full Cold Moon or the Oak Moon.

List of New Moons 2023