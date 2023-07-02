Explained: What is July’s Buck Moon?

Just as the 4th of July approaches, skywatchers are in for a treat from the galaxy as well. Recently, NASA has announced that the first supermoon of 2023 will be visible in the sky on Monday, July 3, 2023. A supermoon appears slightly larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

This will be known as the kick-off season of four supermoons, which are full moons that occur when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. According to NASA “The Moon will appear full for 3 days around this time, from Saturday evening to Tuesday evening”.

This will be quite an amazing event as it coincides with the peak of the 4th of July celebrations. This means that the sky will be filled with fireworks and other bright lights, creating a truly spectacular sight.

NASA states that “The term "supermoon" was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 as either a new or full Moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

What is Buck Moon?

The July supermoon is known as the Buck Moon. According to NASA, the name "Buck Moon" comes from The Maine Farmers’ Almanac. It started naming full moons in the 1930s which became quite popular. This name comes from the fact that this is the time of year when male deer (bucks) begin to grow new antlers.

NASA has mentioned that “The next full Moon will be on Monday morning, July 3, 2023, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:39 AM EDT. This will be late Sunday night in the International Date Line West time zone and early Tuesday morning from the Chatham Island Time zone eastward to the International Date Line.”

The Buck Moon is also known as the Thunder Moon and this name comes from the Algonquin tribes who lived in the northeastern United States. This is because there are often thunderstorms during early summer.

The Buck Moon has different names in different regions. For Indians, it is known as the Guru Full Moon (Guru Purnima) which is a time to cleanse the mind and honour the spiritual masters.

For Europeans, it is known as the Hay Moon or Rose Moon. Space.com mentions, “Eclipse expert and retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espanak told Space.com that during the July Buck Moon, the moon will be just 224,895 miles (361,934 kilometers) from Earth in comparison to its average distance of around 238,000 miles (382,900 km)”

The best time to see the July supermoon will be at moonrise or moonset. This is when the moon will appear largest in the sky. One can find moonrise and moonset times for their location by using a stargazing app or website.

If there are clear skies, people should be able to see the supermoon with the naked eye. However, binoculars or a telescope will give a better view.

To conclude, the July 2023 supermoon is a truly special event that is sure to amaze and delight skywatchers around the world. With the peak of the 4th of July celebrations coinciding with this astronomical event, it will be a night to remember.