List of New Moons 2023

A new moon is the first phase of the lunar cycle. It occurs when the moon is between the sun and the Earth, and its side facing the Earth doesn't receive light from the sun. New moons are often correlated with new beginnings, introspection, and potential.

A new moon is the opposite of a full moon. This means that this lunar phase is not visible from Earth.

New moons occur about every 29.5 days, according to National Geographic. This means that there are typically 12 new moons in a year. But, because the lunar cycle is not perfectly synchronised with the Gregorian calendar, some months can have two new moons.

When this happens, at least one of those New Moons is a Black Moon. National Geographic states: “Usually, new moons occur only once a month, but because there’s a slight disjunct between the moon’s phases—a 29.5-day cycle, on average—and the Gregorian calendar, some months can have two new moons: one at the beginning and one at the end.”

New moons rise and set around the same time as the sun. The new moon is not visible in the night sky and it is often referred to as “the dark moon.”

The new moons have been given different names according to the seasons. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, “Historically, names for the full or new Moons were used to track the seasons. Today, we think of Moon names as “nicknames” for the Moon.”

“The Moon names we use in The Old Farmer’s Almanac come from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations,” it added.

Here are all the new moons of the year 2023 along with their names:

Month New Moon Date Names January 21 January, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST New Snow Moon February 20 February, 2023 at 2:06 AM EST New Worm Moon March 21 March, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST New Pink Moon April 19 April, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST New Flower Moon May 19 May, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST New Strawberry Moon June 17 June, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST New Buck Moon July 17 July, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST New Sturgeon Moon August 16 August, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST New Blue Moon September 14 September, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST New Harvest Moon October 14 October, 2023 at 12:55 AM EST New Hunter’s Moon November 13 November, 2023 at 4:27 AM EST New Beaver Moon December 12 December, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST New Cold Moon

Source: NASA and Old Farmer’s Almanac

New moons are a time of great potential and possibility. They are a time to set new intentions, clear away old baggage, and start fresh. If you are looking for a time to make a change in your life, a new moon is a great time to do it.

