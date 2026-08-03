Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha Receive Commonwealth Games Flag for Ahmedabad 2030

Scotland passed the official Commonwealth Games flag to India at the Glasgow 2026 closing ceremony. The passing of CWG flag means the start of the four year countdown to the 2030 Games in Ahmedabad.

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha accepted the flag of Commonwealth Games alongside Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Prince Edward formally closed the CWG 2026 event and invited athletes to gather in India next. Let’s read more about the closing ceremony and what comes next as India finished its 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign in fourth place with 39 total medals.

How India Took Over the Ceremonial CWG Flag in Glasgow 2026

The ceremonial pass off took place at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow. The city officials handed the official Commonwealth flag to Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi accepted the baton on behalf of the next CWG host city.