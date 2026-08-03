Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha Receive Commonwealth Games Flag for Ahmedabad 2030
At the Glasgow 2026 closing ceremony, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and IOA President PT Usha received the official Commonwealth Games flag. This symbolic handoff marks the start of India’s journey toward hosting the 2030 Centenary Games in Ahmedabad.
Scotland passed the official Commonwealth Games flag to India at the Glasgow 2026 closing ceremony. The passing of CWG flag means the start of the four year countdown to the 2030 Games in Ahmedabad.
Javelin star Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha accepted the flag of Commonwealth Games alongside Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
Prince Edward formally closed the CWG 2026 event and invited athletes to gather in India next. Let’s read more about the closing ceremony and what comes next as India finished its 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign in fourth place with 39 total medals.
How India Took Over the Ceremonial CWG Flag in Glasgow 2026
The ceremonial pass off took place at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow. The city officials handed the official Commonwealth flag to Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi accepted the baton on behalf of the next CWG host city.
Prince Edward made the official call at the end of the night: "I call upon athletes of all countries and territories to come to Ahmedabad, India in four years' time to celebrate the 24th Commonwealth Games".
The ceremony closed with performances celebrating Indian culture and traditions.
𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋! 🤩— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 2, 2026
IOA President PT Usha, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, and India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra take charge of the Commonwealth Games Flag as the host duties officially shift to India for 2030! #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026… pic.twitter.com/E8y5jdSrHo
Quick Facts from Glasgow 2026 for India:
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Final Rank: India placed 4th in the CWG Medal tally with 13 Gold, 17 Silver, and 9 Bronze medals.
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Flag Bearer: Boxer Jaismine Lamboria led the Indian team during the parade.
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Music Performance: Sitar player Rishab Sharma joined Scottish piper Ross Ainslie on stage.
CWG Flag History and What the 2030 Host Role Means
Passing down the flag of commonwealth games is an old tradition used to hand over organising duties to the next city as a host.
The flag carries the official logo that represents all 74 member nations and territories. It was first used at the Hamilton Games in Canada back in 1930.
By securing the next commonwealth games, India will host the event for the second time following New Delhi in 2010.
India is also only the second country in Asia to host these Games after Malaysia did so in 1998. The 2030 event in Ahmedabad will mark 100 years since the competition first began.
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Event Details
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Historical Fact about Commonwealth Games
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First CWG Host
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Hamilton, Canada (1930)
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India's First Host Year
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New Delhi (2010)
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Centenary Host City
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Ahmedabad, Gujarat (2030)
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Official Flag Emblem
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Commonwealth Sport Globe Symbol
The ceremonial flag now headed from Scotland to Gujarat so that India can begin its preparations for 2030. This would also be the the 100th hosting anniversary of the event.
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