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Complete List of Health Ministers of India Since Independence

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 13:59 IST

Complete timeline of India's Health Ministers. Know the full list of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare leaders from 1947 to date.

List of Health Ministers of India
List of Health Ministers of India

The Union Health Minister has a very important role in India. The person at this position heads the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is also responsible for taking major decisions about hospitals, disease control, vaccination drives as well as public health programs all over the country. 

There have been many leaders who have held this post since India’s independence in 1947. These leaders have guided the country through many big moments in the history of healthcare including the setting up of AIIMS, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme as well the fight against COVID-19. 

Here is the complete list of Health Ministers of India including their roles and responsibilities along with the Ministers who have served the longest tenures. 

Quick Overview

  • The first Health Minister of India was Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and she served for 10 years from 1947 to 1957. 

  • The current Health Minister of India is Jagat Prakash Nadda and he has been serving since 10 June 2024. 

  • The current name of the Health Ministry of India is Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Complete List of Health Ministers of India (1947–2026)

Here is the complete list of Health Ministers of India: 

S. No.

Health Minister

Tenure

Prime Minister

Political Party

1

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur

15 Aug 1947 to 16 Apr 1957

Jawaharlal Nehru

Indian National Congress

2

D. P. Karmakar (MoS)

17 Apr 1957 to 9 Apr 1962

Jawaharlal Nehru

INC

3

Sushila Nayar (MoS)

10 Apr 1962 to 13 Mar 1967

Nehru / Shastri / Indira Gandhi

INC

4

Sripati Chandrasekhar (MoS)

13 Mar 1967 to 14 Nov 1967

Indira Gandhi

INC

5

Satya Narayan Sinha

14 Nov 1967 to 14 Feb 1969

Indira Gandhi

INC

6

Kodardas Kalidas Shah

14 Feb 1969 to 19 May 1971

Indira Gandhi

INC

7

Uma Shankar Dikshit

19 May 1971 to 5 Feb 1973

Indira Gandhi

INC

8

R. K. Khadilkar (MoS)

5 Feb 1973 to 9 Nov 1973

Indira Gandhi

INC

9

Karan Singh

9 Nov 1973 to 24 Mar 1977

Indira Gandhi

INC

10

Raj Narain

28 Mar 1977 to 1 Jul 1978

Morarji Desai

Janata Party

11

Morarji Desai

1 Jul 1978 to 24 Jan 1979

Morarji Desai

Janata Party

12

Rabi Ray

28 Jul 1979 to 14 Jan 1980

Charan Singh

Janata Party (Secular)

13

B. Shankaranand

16 Jan 1980 to 31 Dec 1984

Indira Gandhi / Rajiv Gandhi

INC

14

Mohsina Kidwai

31 Dec 1984 to 24 Jun 1986

Rajiv Gandhi

INC

15

P. V. Narasimha Rao

24 Jun 1986 to 14 Feb 1988

Rajiv Gandhi

INC

16

Motilal Vora

14 Feb 1988 to 24 Jan 1989

Rajiv Gandhi

INC

17

Ram Niwas Mirdha

24 Jan 1989 to 4 Jul 1989

Rajiv Gandhi

INC

18

Rafique Alam (Independent Charge)

4 Jul 1989 to 2 Dec 1989

Rajiv Gandhi

INC

19

Nilamani Routray

6 Dec 1989 to 23 Apr 1990

V. P. Singh

Janata Dal

20

Rasheed Masood

23 Apr 1990 to 10 Nov 1990

V. P. Singh

Janata Dal

21

Shakeelur Rehman

21 Nov 1990 to 20 Feb 1991

Chandra Shekhar

SJP (Rashtriya)

22

Chandra Shekhar

20 Feb 1991 to 21 Jun 1991

Chandra Shekhar

SJP (Rashtriya)

23

M. L. Fotedar

21 Jun 1991 to 17 Jan 1993

P. V. Narasimha Rao

INC

24

B. Shankaranand

18 Jan 1993 to 22 Dec 1994

P. V. Narasimha Rao

INC

25

P. V. Narasimha Rao

23 Dec 1994 to 11 Jun 1995

P. V. Narasimha Rao

INC

26

A. R. Antulay

11 Jun 1995 to 16 May 1996

P. V. Narasimha Rao

INC

27

Sartaj Singh

16 May 1996 to 1 Jun 1996

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

BJP

28

H. D. Deve Gowda

1 Jun 1996 to 29 Jun 1996

H. D. Deve Gowda

Janata Dal

29

Saleem Iqbal Shervani

29 Jun 1996 to 9 Jun 1997

Deve Gowda / I. K. Gujral

Janata Dal

30

Dalit Ezhilmalai (Independent Charge)

19 Mar 1998 to 14 Aug 1999

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PMK

31

A. K. Patel (Independent Charge)

16 Aug 1999 to 13 Oct 1999

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

BJP

32

N. T. Shanmugam (Independent Charge)

13 Oct 1999 to 27 May 2000

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PMK

33

C. P. Thakur

27 May 2000 to 1 Jul 2002

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

BJP

34

Shatrughan Sinha

1 Jul 2002 to 29 Jan 2003

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

BJP

35

Sushma Swaraj

29 Jan 2003 to 22 May 2004

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

BJP

36

Anbumani Ramadoss

22 May 2004 to 29 Mar 2009

Manmohan Singh

PMK

37

Panabaka Lakshmi (Independent Charge)

29 Mar 2009 to 22 May 2009

Manmohan Singh

INC

38

Ghulam Nabi Azad

28 May 2009 to 26 May 2014

Manmohan Singh

INC

39

Harsh Vardhan

26 May 2014 to 9 Nov 2014

Narendra Modi

BJP

40

J. P. Nadda

9 Nov 2014 to 30 May 2019

Narendra Modi

BJP

41

Harsh Vardhan

30 May 2019 to 7 Jul 2021

Narendra Modi

BJP

42

Mansukh Mandaviya

7 Jul 2021 to 10 Jun 2024

Narendra Modi

BJP

43

J. P. Nadda

10 Jun 2024 to Present

Narendra Modi

BJP

Note: MoS means Minister of State and Independent Charge means that the minister held the health portfolio on their own as there was no senior Cabinet Minister above them. 

List of Health Ministers Who Have Served the Longest Tenure

Here is the list of Health Ministers who have served the longest term: 


Minister

Years in Office

Prime Minister

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur

9 years, 244 days

Jawaharlal Nehru

Ghulam Nabi Azad

4 years, 363 days

Manmohan Singh

Anbumani Ramadoss

4 years, 311 days

Manmohan Singh

D. P. Karmakar

4 years, 357 days

Jawaharlal Nehru

J. P. Nadda (first term)

4 years, 202 days

Narendra Modi

Major Responsibilities of Union Health Minister

Here are some of the major roles and responsibilities of the Union Health Minister of India: 

  • Making rules and plans for the whole country’s healthcare system. 

  • Running schemes and awareness programmes for various diseases like TB, malaria, and others. 

  • Leading vaccination drives all across the nation. 

  • Overseeing major healthcare institutions like AIIMS, and ICMR.

  • Managing major outbreaks and pandemics like COVID-19. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 13:59 IST

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