The Union Health Minister has a very important role in India. The person at this position heads the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is also responsible for taking major decisions about hospitals, disease control, vaccination drives as well as public health programs all over the country.

There have been many leaders who have held this post since India’s independence in 1947. These leaders have guided the country through many big moments in the history of healthcare including the setting up of AIIMS, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme as well the fight against COVID-19.

Here is the complete list of Health Ministers of India including their roles and responsibilities along with the Ministers who have served the longest tenures.

Quick Overview