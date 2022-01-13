Dara Singh Chauhan: Age, Education, Political Career, Family: Complete Biography

With the elections in India approaching, the political parties are on a roll. Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest Vidhan Sabhas of the country and it is the deciding factor of Indian Political Inclination.

Dara Singh Chauhan is the second minister to resign from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet. A day before Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. Let us take a look at the life history of this BJP leader below in his biography.

Dara Singh Chauhan is one of the senior leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party and Yogi Adityanath Ministry who has resigned from the cabinet recently.

Who Is Alka Mittal? All About ONGC's First Woman CMD- Biography



Savitribai Phule Biography: The First Female Teacher of India to Work for Girls Education



Dara Singh Chauhan: Biography

Born July 25, 1963 Nationality Indian Political party Samajwadi Party Age 59 years Spouse(s) Disha Chauhan Children 2 sons and 2 daughters Parent(s) Ram Kishan Chauhan Alma mater High School Occupation MLA

Dara Singh Chauhan: Early Life, Age, Family

Dara Singh Chauhan was born on July 25th, 1963. He was born in the Galvara Village of Azamgarh district. His father’s name was Ram Kishan Chauhan. He is currently 59 years of age. He attended the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Allahabad to complete his 10th standard. He is married to Disha Chauhan and has two sons and two daughters.

Dara Singh Chauhan: Political Career

Dara Singh Chauhan joined politics with Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayavati. He became a Rajya Sabha member for the first time in 1996 and then in 2000.

He also won the general elections from Ghosi Loksabha fighting from the BSPs side.

In 2015 he joined the Bhartiya Janta Party and fought the general elections from Madhuban Vidhansabha. Post-election he was given the Minister of Forest, Environment and Zoological Garden in Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Dara Singh Chauhan: Posts Held Till 2021

Take a look at the posts held by Dara Singh Chauhan through the years of his life:

Year Position 1996-2000: Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha 1998-1999: Member, Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas 1998-2001: Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Coal 2000-2006: Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha(2nd term) 2000-2004: Member, Committee on Energy 2002-2004: Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Coal and Mines 2004-2005: Member, Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture 2004: Member Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (Rajya Sabha) 2004: Member Consultative Committee, Ministry of Defence 2005: Member, Committee on Energy 2009-2014: Member of Parliament in 15th Lok Sabha 2009: Member, Business Advisory Committee 2009: Member, Committee on Installation of Portraits/Statues of National Leaders and Parliamentarians in Parliament House Complex 2009: Chairman, Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment 2009: Member, Committee on Security in Parliament Complex 2009: Member, Committee on Government Assurances

Sunil Gavaskar: Age, Height, Net Worth, Wife, 1983 World Cup Contribution- Check Biography