Dara Singh Chauhan: Age, Education, Political Career, Family: Complete Biography

Dara Singh Chauhan has resigned from his ministry offered in the Yogi Adityanath's Government (Bhartiya Janta Party). Check his age, family, complete biography below.
Created On: Jan 13, 2022 15:33 IST
Modified On: Jan 13, 2022 15:49 IST
Dara Singh Chauhan
Dara Singh Chauhan

With the elections in India approaching, the political parties are on a roll. Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest Vidhan Sabhas of the country and it is the deciding factor of Indian Political Inclination. 

Dara Singh Chauhan is the second minister to resign from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet. A day before Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. Let us take a look at the life history of this BJP leader below in his biography. 

Dara Singh Chauhan is one of the senior leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party and Yogi Adityanath Ministry who has resigned from the cabinet recently. 

Dara Singh Chauhan: Biography

Born

July 25, 1963

Nationality

Indian

Political party

Samajwadi Party

Age

59 years

Spouse(s)

Disha Chauhan

Children

2 sons and 2 daughters

Parent(s)

Ram Kishan Chauhan

Alma mater

High School

Occupation

MLA

Dara Singh Chauhan: Early Life, Age, Family

  1. Dara Singh Chauhan was born on July 25th, 1963. 
  2. He was born in the Galvara Village of Azamgarh district. 
  3. His father’s name was Ram Kishan Chauhan. He is currently 59 years of age. 
  4. He attended the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Allahabad to complete his 10th standard. 
  5. He is married to Disha Chauhan and has two sons and two daughters. 

Dara Singh Chauhan: Political Career

Dara Singh Chauhan joined politics with Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayavati. He became a Rajya Sabha member for the first time in 1996 and then in 2000. 

He also won the general elections from Ghosi Loksabha fighting from the BSPs side. 

In 2015 he joined the Bhartiya Janta Party and fought the general elections from Madhuban Vidhansabha. Post-election he was given the Minister of Forest, Environment and Zoological Garden in Government of Uttar Pradesh. 

Dara Singh Chauhan: Posts Held Till 2021

Take a look at the posts held by Dara Singh Chauhan through the years of his life:

Year

Position

1996-2000:

Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha

1998-1999:

Member, Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas

1998-2001:

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Coal

2000-2006:

Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha(2nd term)

2000-2004:

Member, Committee on Energy

2002-2004:

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Coal and Mines

2004-2005:

Member, Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture

2004:

Member Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (Rajya Sabha)

2004:

Member Consultative Committee, Ministry of Defence

2005:

Member, Committee on Energy

2009-2014:

Member of Parliament in 15th Lok Sabha

2009:

Member, Business Advisory Committee

2009:

Member, Committee on Installation of Portraits/Statues of National Leaders and Parliamentarians in Parliament House Complex

2009:

Chairman, Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment

2009:

Member, Committee on Security in Parliament Complex

2009:

Member, Committee on Government Assurances

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
