Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020: History, Significance, Quotes and Wishes on DhammaChakra Anupravartan Din

Dhammachakra Pravartan Day is a day when the Father of Indian Constitution, B. R. Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism. Every year, this day is celebrated as DhammaChakra Anupravartan Din at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur (the place where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism) every year by the followers of Buddhism.

On the eve of Ashoka Vijayadashami, millions of Buddhists gather at Deekshabhoomi to celebrate the mass conversion. However, amid the ongoing pandemic, mass gatherings are cancelled. People are wishing and celebrating each other via social media.

Background

In the year 1941, B.R. Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution wrote an article in 'Janata', articulating life and mission of Lord Buddha. Following which mass conversion took place on October 14, 1956. Since then, every year on October 14, people greet one another on this special day. It was also one of the signs marking freedom from caste oppression those days.

Ambedkar's Dalit Buddhist movement is also known as Nei Buddhist movement. As per reports, nearly half a million Dalits (regarded as untouchables at that time) converted to Navayana Buddhism. The term Navayana means 'new vehicle' and marks the re-interpretation of Buddhism by BR Ambedkar.

Quotes on Dhammachakra Pravartan Day

1- The religion of BUDDHA is morality. What God is to other religions, morality is to Buddhism.

2- I solemnly declare and affirm that I shall hereafter lead my life according to the principles and teachings of the Buddha & his Dhamma - B.R. Ambedkar.

3- I believe my people will sacrifice everything to establish Buddhism in India - B.R. Ambedkar.

4- Freedom of mind is the real freedom.

5- Life should be great rather than long.

6- Be kind to all creatures, this is the true religion.

7- Buddhism is the only way for untouchables to gain equality.

Wishes on Dhammachakra Pravartan Day

1- Happy Dhamma Deeksha Day to one and all.

2- The name of Buddha in the world is this pride of India.

Babasaheb Ambedkar showed us the path of Buddha Dhamma on this day and took a step towards building a new nation of India again. Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day!

3- काळोखाच्या अंधारात लखलखते हा सूर्य

परिवर्तनाच्या वाटेने झगमगते हे कार्य

दिक्षाभूमीच्या पायथ्याशी जगण्याचे धैर्य

चला एक मुखाने गाऊ माझ्या भीमाचे शौर्य !!

धम्मचक्र प्रवर्तन दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !!

4- मानवतेचा शिल्पकार या जगामंध्ये ठरला

भिमाने काेटी काेटी काळजात बुद्ध काेरला. परमपूज्य डॉ बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांना आणि त्यांच्या महान विचारांना, कार्यांना त्रिवार वंदन !!!

धम्मचक्र प्रवर्तन दिनाच्या कोटी कोटी शुभेच्छा !!!

5- आप सभी देशवासियों को #धम्मचक्र_प्रवर्तन_दिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।

