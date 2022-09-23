Did You Enjoy Math In School? No? We Have Brought Our Special Math Riddles With Answers That May Change Your Perception

If there is anything that can make even the bravest of people in the world go all petrified, that’s math! Science answers questions, literature tells stories, history glorifies the past, and geography tells us about our planet, but math, as a subject, offers nothing but problems. The tone of this article shows nothing but sheer frustration and resentment toward the subject, isn’t it?

Well, while there is nothing more exhausting than math, sometimes, some crazy math riddles can be extremely fun outside the classroom. That is why we bring to you such exciting math riddles along with their answers to make your day a little more fun.

Are you ready? Here you go!

Riddle 1:

Old Grandfather John left half his money to his granddaughter and half that amount to his grandson. He left a sixth to his brother, and the remainder, $1,000, to the dogs’ home. How much did he leave altogether?











Riddle 2:

Peter noticed that the amount he was paying for his lunch was a rearrangement of the digits of the amount of money he had in his pocket and that the money he had left over was yet another rearrangement of the same three digits! How much money did Peter start with?

Riddle 3:

Find the smallest number that increases by 12 when it is flipped and turned upside down.









Riddle 4:

We know 2 + 2 comes the same as 2 x 2. Now look for a set of three different whole numbers whose sum is equal to their total when multiplied.







Riddle 5:

Kiara’s twin lives at the reverse of her house number. The difference between the house numbers ends in two. What are the lowest possible numbers of the house numbers?

Grab your notebook and pens and start solving these riddles again until you get the answer. Did you get them right? Check the answers below

Answers For Math Riddles

Riddle 1:

Answer 1:

Adding one half, one quarter, and one-sixth tells us that the total is a fraction of twelfths (2+4+6=12). You can also think about it as 6/12, 3/12, or 2/12, which equals 11/12. If the remainder is $1,000, that must be one-twelfth, so the total is $12,000. The trick is with the fractions!











Riddle 2:

Answer 2:

Peter started with $9.54. The money can be written with just three digits, so it must be between $1.01 and $9.99. Trial and error show that there is only one set of numbers that fits this question: $9.54 = $4.59 + $4.95.







Riddle 3:

Answer 3:

The answer is 86. When it is turned upside down and flipped, it becomes 98, which is 12 more than 86.









Riddle 4:

Answer 4:

The three different whole numbers whose sum is equal to their total when multiplied are 1, 2, and 3.









Riddle 5:

Answer 5:

The lowest possible numbers for the houses are 19 and 91. The difference is 72.

That’s all for today. We hope these riddles made a tiny space in your heart for the subject of mathematics!





