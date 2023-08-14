What is the difference between Falcons and Hawks?

Falcons and hawks are two distinct birds of prey. Despite having stark differences, the two killer birds are often used synonymously by many people. Falcons and hawks have contrasting physical characteristics, hunting techniques, and habitats.

Falcons are known for their streamlined bodies, long, pointed wings, and incredible speed during aerial pursuits. On the other hand, hawks have broader wings and rely more on their agility and strength to capture prey. Despite these differences, the general public often uses the terms "falcon" and "hawk" interchangeably due to their shared association with being formidable predators in the sky.

So, let's learn the differences between falcons and hawks and clear up any confusion you may have regarding the two birds.

Falcons vs Hawks: What are the differences?

Here are the most significant differences between falcons and hawks:

Size:

One of the most significant differences between a hawk and a falcon is their size.

Overall, hawks are bigger in size than falcons, measuring between 8 to 30 inches.

On the other hand, falcons are petite and measure somewhere between 8 to 25 inches.

Head and Beak Size:

Hawks have pointed heads, whereas Falcons have rounded, short heads.

Falcons have shorter and curved beaks, on the other hand, hawks have longer and pointed beaks.

Hawks lack the notch at the ends of their beaks which is used by falcons to kill their prey.

Wing Span

Hawks have a bigger wingspan than falcons.

Hawks have wings that are broad and curved, while falcons possess wings that are slim and tapered.

Speed

Falcons are considered to be the superior of the two if we take their speed into consideration.

While flying falcons can up go as fast as 200 mph, hawks flap their wings very slowly and mostly glide up in the air.

Killing Method

Hawks rely on their powerful talons to capture and subdue their prey.

On the other hand, falcons use the notch or “tooth” present on their beaks to catch their prey.

Habitat

Hawks like to reside in areas where they can locate prey, such as deserts and farms. They can survive everywhere and are found in high plains as well as tropical, damp places.

Falcons can be found practically anywhere on the planet, including grasslands, deserts, polar tundras, and forests.

Conservation Status

The IUCN has listed 51 hawks, of whom seven face the threat of near extinction, five are vulnerable, and two fall into the endangered category.

Out of the 34 falcons listed, three are tagged as near threatened, five are deemed vulnerable, and two are on the brink of extinction as endangered species.

Falcon vs Hawk: Which is more powerful?

Generally speaking, hawks tend to be more powerful than falcons. Falcons have the advantage of being smaller and faster, but hawks are bigger and stronger.

