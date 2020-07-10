What is the difference between LTE and VoLTE?

At present, the whole world is living in an era of the information technology revolution. There are total internet users in the world are 4.57 billion in 2020. China has the largest number of internet users i.e. 85 crores while India has 56 crore internet users followed by the USA With 31 crore internet users by 2020.

As we know that most of the countries are having a 4G speed which is also known as LTE in their country. But there is another term VoLTE confuses many people. So in this article, we have published the differences between these two key terms in this article.

But before explaining the differences in LTE and VoLTE, we need to understand the meaning of both terms separately.

What is LTE?

LTE stands for 'Long Term Evolution'. Generally, LTE is also called 4G. During this service, the internet runs at 4G speed on your smartphone. In this network, you can enjoy the internet with high-speed bandwidth.

However, the drawback of this network is that if you are using it in your smartphone and someone calls your number, then the internet connectivity stops. But this problem was solved by the VoLTE connectivity. Airtel launched the first LTE network service in India in 2012.

What is VoLTE?

VoLTE stands for 'Voice over Long Term Evolution'. It also supports 4G networks. Like LTE, you can also enjoy high-speed internet in it.

What is RailWire and RailTel?

This network has solved the problem of LTE. In this network, you can enjoy high-speed internet service even if you got a call during internet use. Reliance Jio had launched the full-fledged VoLTE service in India in 2016.

So VoLTE is specifically capable of managing and improving high-speed voice and data services over 4G LTE networks.

Difference between LTE and VoLTE

LTE VoLTE 1. Its full form is 'Long Term Evolution'. 1. Its full form is 'VoLTE stands for Voice over Long Term Evolution'. 2. The users need to have External software to make video calls on LTE networks such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Skype. 2. The users need not have an external software to make video calls but just phone number is required to video call anybody. 3. It May or may not support voice calls and data services together. 3. It supports voice calls and data services together. 4. It targets increasing data rates on the 4G bandwidth only. 4. It targets both internet data and voice calling without affecting each other. 5. It takes around 7 seconds to connect a call on 3G networks. 5. It connects the users only in a second if both users are on the VoLTE network. 6. It was launched by Airtel in India. 6. It was launched by the Jio in India. 7. It was launched in 2012. 7. It was launched in 2016.

LTE is the next generation of mobile technology that provides high-speed data transfer. The terms 4G is synonymous with LTE which supports download speed up to 100 Mbps and upload speed up to 50 Mbps.

So the above explanation shows that VoLTE has an edge over the LTE in terms of internet speed, connectivity, battery life, and call set-up time, etc.

I hope after reading this article you must understand the difference between LTE and VoLTE. This topic is very important for the mains exams of UPSC and UPPSC.

