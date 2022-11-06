Differences between WhatsApp Group & WhatsApp Broadcast

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms. The Meta-owned smartphone app has a base of around 2 billion users, and surely it is because of multiple features. And the two most talked about features, that also often confuse people are WhatsApp Group and WhatsApp Broadcast.

If you are too on the same trail, here’s a complete insight about the two.

What is a WhatsApp Group?

If you're unfamiliar, a WhatsApp group functions similarly to a chat room. All messages sent to the group are visible to all group members, and participants in the group can chat with one another. This is a fantastic way to overcome any communication problems that may arise during conversations involving several people.

You can share images, videos, gifs, stickers, locations, and more with a WhatsApp group in the same way that you can with regular private chats on the app.

How to create a WhatsApp Group or Invite people?

Open WhatsApp > tap More options New group. Alternatively, tap New chat > New group. Search for or select contacts to add to the group. Then, tap the green arrow icon. Enter a group subject. This will be the name of the group that all participants will see. The subject limit is 25 characters.

You can tap Emoji to add emoji to your subject.

You can add a group icon by tapping the Camera icon. You can choose to use your Camera, Gallery, or Search the Web to add an image. Once set, the icon will appear next to the group in the CHATS tab. Tap the green check mark icon when you're finished.

Invite into groups via links

If you're a group admin, you can invite people to join a group by sharing a link with them. The admin can Reset the link at any time to make the previous invite link invalid and create a new link.

Open the WhatsApp group chat, then tap the group subject. Alternatively, tap and hold the group in the CHATS tab. Then, tap More options > Group info. Tap Invite via the link. Choose to Send a link via WhatsApp, Copy the link, Share the link through another app, or QR code. If sending through WhatsApp, search for or select contacts, then tap Send.

To reset the link, tap Reset link > RESET LINK.

Popular uses of WhatsApp groups are:

Creating a plan (travel, dinner, wedding, etc.)

Maintaining contact with a specific group of people (family, friends, colleagues, etc.)

Good for group discussion.

This applies to the free WhatsApp Business app as well, where users can create WhatsApp groups and take advantage of their advantages.

What is a WhatsApp Broadcast List?



You can use WhatsApp's Broadcast feature to send private messages to a pre-selected group of people. Similarly, you can share your location, send multimedia messages, and do a lot more.

Simply select the recipients you want to send the message to, type your message or include a multimedia attachment, and hit send to create a broadcast list on WhatsApp (more on this later).

How to Broadcast a Message on WhatsApp?

Sending a broadcast message on WhatsApp is very straightforward. Here are five quick steps to doing so.

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app and tap on the three vertical dots at the top right-hand corner

Step 2: Tap New broadcast from the menu that opens up

Step 3: Select who you want to send the WhatsApp Broadcast message from your address book

Step 4: Tap on the green tick icon to create your WhatsApp Broadcast list

Step 5: Create your message and hit send.

Use of WhatsApp Broadcast

Broadcast lists are useful for alerts and for times when responses don't need to be forwarded to the group.

Use the broadcast if you require a survey and want to receive a private response.

Only the admin can send these messages to the members directly in one go; other group members are not permitted to bombard the broadcast.

We'll receive the chat history in the form of the previously mentioned individual chat history.

The differences cited above will surely be enough to enhance your WhatsApp experience and make your communications better.