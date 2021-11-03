Diwali Festival 2021: Important Dates, Rituals and Celebrations

Diwali 2021: It is one of the most awaited festivals for the entire country and this year it will be celebrated on November 4. People light earthen oil lamps known as diyas, candles, exchange sweets, pray together, decorate homes, etc.

Diwali Festival 2021: Important Dates

Diwali festival is celebrated five days across the country. In 2021, it falls on November 4.

Diwali Day 1 festival is known as Dhanteras

It marks the beginning of the Diwali festival. On this day people purchase gold or silver or new utensils. It is believed that purchasing new utensils or precious metal is a sign of good luck. Even in the villages on this day; cattle are adorned and worshipped by the farmers because they are considered as the main source of income. In 2021, it falls on November 2.

Diwali Day 2 festival is known as Choti Diwali

It is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. It is celebrated one day before Diwali and this year it falls on November 3. It is the festival of marking the triumph of good over evil. People used to light their homes and wait for the main day of Diwali. According to one traditional practice, in Choti Diwali, people take an oil bath before sunrise by applying Ubtan.

Diwali Day 3 is known as Lakshmi Puja (Main day)

This is the main day of the Diwali festival in which Lakshmi puja is done because the day is devoted to Goddess Lakshmi. People keep their house clean, decorate it and welcome Goddess Lakshmi. In the evening lit lamps, diyas, exchange sweets, and performed Lakshmi puja. People give gifts to their near ones, friends, and family. In 2021, it falls on November 4.

Diwali Day 4 is known as Govardhan Puja

This is the fourth day of the Diwali festival. It is also known as Padwa or Varshapratiprada. Govardhan is also known as Annakoot that is the 'Mountain of food'. On this day, devotees in Mathura and Nathdwara, deities in the temple are given milk baths and decorated with new clothes dazzling gems, etc. They offer 'bhog'' which is presented and arranged in the form of a mountain in front of the idols as per the customs. In 2021, it falls on November 5.

Diwali Day 5 is known as Bhai Dooj

This is the last day of the Diwali festival and is dedicated to brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters put tilak on the forehead of his brother, pray for his long life. And in return brothers give some gifts to their sisters. In 2021, it falls on November 6.

Diwali Festival: Rituals and celebrations

Diwali festival is also an important festival in several religions including Jainism, Sikhism, and Buddhism. Hindu celebrates Diwali festival as returning of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile to Ayodhya because on that day people of Ayodhya welcomed Lord Rama by lighting diyas and since then, the Diwali festival is celebrated. Jains celebrate it as the day when Mahavira, the last Tirthankara attained Nirvana or enlightenment. The Buddhists celebrate it as the day when Emperor Ashoka was converted to Buddhism. The Sikhs celebrate it to remember the coming back home of Guru Har Gobind Ji from the prison of Emperor Jahangir.

People on the Diwali festival decorate homes, do cleaning activities, and welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Burst crackers, do lighting, Lakshmi Puja, exchange gifts, feasts, etc.

No doubt, the Diwali festival unites various religions, regions, people together. So, in total 5 days, the Diwali festival is celebrated in the whole country and it marks the triumph of good over evil, lightness over darkness.

