Earth has a special power; it can regulate its temperature on its own. Know about Earth’s temperature-regulating mechanism

The planet has its very own stabilizing mechanism that has the ability to keep global temperatures at the optimum, habitable range, thereby aiding in bringing the climate back from the brink.

Scientists have been interested in this phenomenon and have suspected that it is silicate weathering that performs a great role in regulating the planet’s carbon cycle.

The term “silicate weathering” points to a geological process through which the gradual and steady weathering of the silicate rocks results in chemical reactions that in turn draw carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and into ocean sediments. The process thus thereby traps the gas in rocks.

The silicon weathering mechanism may be responsible for offering a robust, geologically constant force in keeping the global temperatures and carbon dioxide at optimum levels.

However, scientists still lack direct evidence for the theory.







Scientists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US, confirm the presence of stabilizing feedback, the mechanism of which is possibly silicate weathering. This has been explained in the study published in the Journal Science Advances.

What does the stabilizing feedback tell?

The stabilizing feedback talks about the ways in which the planet has sustained to be habitable through massive climate changes in the history of the geology on the planet.

What do the authors of the study say?

Constantin Arnscheidit, the author of the study, said, “On the one hand, it’s good because we know that today’s global warming will eventually be canceled out through this stabilizing feedback. But on the other hand, it will take hundreds of thousands of years to happen, so not be fast enough to solve our present-day issues. ”

The idea has not been extremely novel. Even before, scientists had a hint of the existence of a climate-stabilizing effect in the planet’s carbon cycle. The evidence? Well, ancient rocks have always been helpful. When chemical analysis of these ancient rocks had been done, it was found that the flow, or the flux, of carbon in and out of the planet’s surface environment, has sustained to be relatively stable and balanced, despite dramatic changes in the global temperature.

You may also like to read:

Why are earthquakes getting more common these days in India? Here are the reasons behind earthquakes in Delhi-NCR