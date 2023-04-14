Equality Day in India: Know History, Significance, Contributions and All About It

Equality Day in India 2023: Equality Day in India is observed on April 14 annually. The day marks the birth anniversary of 'Architect of the Indian Constitution', Dr B.R Ambedkar. And this year we are celebrating his 132nd birthday. No less than a festival, all groups and communities celebrate the day in all states and union territories of the country.

Why is April 14 celebrated as Equality Day in India?

On April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is held to honour the memory of Indian politician and social reformer B. R. Ambedkar. In accordance with Rule 110 of the Assembly, Minister MK Stalin said in the year 2022 that the state of Tamil Nadu would observe April 14 as "Samathuva Naal," or "Equality Day," in honour of BR Ambedkar.

This choice was made to honour Babasaheb's efforts to put an end to caste- and religion-based discrimination. To bring about change in Indian society, Bharat Ratna Ambedkar suggested adopting the Uniform Civil Code. He emphasised equality in terms of religion, gender, and caste.

In addition to this, he took part in all three London round table conferences. His proposal for a separate electorate for the untouchables was rejected by Gandhiji, which resulted in the Poona Pact in 1932.

Dr B.R Ambedkar and his significant contributions

Dr Ambedkar was a wonderful liberal fighter who recognised the Dalit Movement's lack of doctrine and gave it the required support. He raised awareness about living a gracious life among the downtrodden classes.

Ambedkar advocated for the creation of a separate electoral system for the Untouchables and other outcast groups in his testimony before the Southborough Committee in 1919 as part of the preparations for the Government of India Act.

Shahaji II, the Maharaja of Kolhapur, helped Ambedkar create the newspaper "Mooknayaka" (leader of the Silent) in 1920.

He founded the "Bahishkrit Hitkarini Sabha" (Association for the Welfare of Outcastes) in 1923.

By 1927, Ambedkar had started organised campaigns for Dalit rights, calling for public water supplies accessible to all and the right of all castes to join temples.

Ambedkar signed the Poona Pact in 1932.

In 1930, he spoke on behalf of the Untouchables at the Round Table Conference. The Harijans received a seat reservation in the elections as a result of his tireless work and perseverance.

Dr Ambedkar spent his entire life leading a crusade against the wrongs of the caste system in an effort to eradicate caste. Being a Dalit, he made every attempt to alter Indian society's hierarchical structures, restore equal rights and justice for the underprivileged, and end untouchability. He argued for a society built upon the three core values of liberty, equality, and fraternity. On the occasion of the anniversary of his birth, we should make a commitment to continue down his road in order to uplift the nation.

Happy Equality Day 2023!!

