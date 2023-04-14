Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Images, Quotes, Short Speech to Celebrate Equality Day

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: On April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is held to honour the memory of B. R. Ambedkar, an Indian politician and social reformer, every year. This year marks the 132nd birthday of the constitution maker. The day is also known as 'Equality Day' in many parts of the country. It is celebrated throughout the nation with great excitement, especially by Dalits, Adivasi, labour workers, women and also those who embraced Buddhism in more than 25 states and union territories.

Equality Day 2023 Quotes: By Babasaheb B.R Ambedkar

"The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism."

"If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help."

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity."

" Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government."

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

"Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people."

"Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die."

"Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soul which is essentially undemocratic."

“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

“They cannot make history who forget history."

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”

“Life should be great rather than long."

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."

“Be Educated, Be Organised, and Be Agitated."

On this day of Ambedkar Jayanti, I extend my sincere greetings to everyone present here. It gives me tremendous pleasure to speak to you on Ambedkar Jayanti. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was born on Ambedkar Jayanti. He was born on April 14th, 1891, and observed as Ambedkar Jayanti every year. He is well-known for being the Indian constitution's founding father. But this is not the only thing he has contributed.

The proposal to designate Dr Ambedkar's birth date as Equality Day was made during a meeting of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, announced the decision to observe Equality Day every year on April 13, 2022.

The choice is a sincere testament to his unwavering fight against India's caste system. Along with his 20000 followers, he converted from Hinduism to Buddhism since Hinduism had continued the practice of untouchability. The Indian Constitution that he had drafted was a lovely lesson in equality and fraternity.

He spent his entire life working for the Dalits, a group of underprivileged people. As the Dalits' leader, he consistently pushed for their legal equality. In April 1990, Babasaheb received the Bharat Ratna award in recognition of his outstanding efforts for upliftment of the Indian society.

At Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, his followers and admirers organise and participate in Ambedkar Jayanti processions. Senior national officials, including the President, Prime Minister, and chairmen of the largest political parties, are accustomed to visiting the Ambedkar statue in New Delhi's Indian Parliament to pay respects.

To one and all who believe in Equality, Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023!!