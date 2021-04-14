Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Famous Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Poems, Speeches, and more

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar is regarded as an architect of the Indian Constitution. His birth anniversary is observed on 14 April and is also known as "Bhim Jayanti". In 1990, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

His first birthday was publicly celebrated in Pune in 1928 by one Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, an ‘Ambedkarite’ and a social activist.

Famous and Inspirational quotes by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

1. "The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism."

2. "If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help."

3. "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity."

4. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

5. "A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”

6. “Life should be great rather than long."

7. "Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."

8. " Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government."

10. “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

11. “They cannot make history who forget history."

12. “Be Educated, Be Organised, and Be Agitated."

13. "Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people."

14. "Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die."

15. "Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soul which is essentially undemocratic."

16. "The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends."

17. " Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age."

18. "Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle."

19. "Religion is for man and not man for religion."

20. "A bitter thing cannot be made sweet. The taste of anything can be changed. But poison cannot be changed into nectar."

Poems on Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

1.

Raise your voice

you are ambedkarite then raise your voice,

don’t give up your rights raise your voice,

that’s not your god who created,

your dalit destiny,

man is his own creator,

and master of his destiny,

do have a reality check

see your ardent Buddhist mate

succeed far beyond the rest

whats dragging you behind,

is you and your own mind,

if one man can do it,

you too can do it,

don’t complain later,

come together follow dr. Ambedkar,

arise, awake and gain buddhist sight,

to conquer the caste might,

to overcome your past atrocity,

see right into future possibility,

be educated, united and agitate,

nothing else could mitigate.

By Rahul

2.

Today on whose birthday, we are singing.

To do something in life, we are learning.

By taking inspiration from which, going on the path of progress.

From heaven also, the rain continued to bless us.

Sun has gone to India, music is a teaser.

Those Yugnyaant Yugpurush Va Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Ambedkar Ambedkar Ambedkar ||

By unknown

3.

There was a problem in society, in the village village people.

How could Baba, who was with him in his mind?

It was supposed to bring prosperity, India's mother was in the trunk.

In the particle of this mite, which had blown new life.

Jeevan Zia who spread the happiness in the whole world.

Those Yugnyaant Yugpurush, Vayamrao Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Ambedkar Ambedkar Ambedkar ||

By unknown

Excerpts from the Speeches of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

1. “On the 26th of January 1950, we are going to enter into a life of contradictions. In politics, we will have equality and in social and economic life we will have inequality.

In politics, we will be recognizing the principle of one man one vote and one vote one value.

In our social and economic life, we shall, by reason of our social and economic structure, continue to deny the principle of one man one value.

How long shall we continue to live this life of contradictions?

How long shall we continue to deny equality in our social and economic life?

If we continue to deny it for long, we will do so only by putting our political democracy in peril. We must remove this contradiction at the earliest possible moment or else those who suffer from inequality will blow up the structure of political democracy which this Assembly has so laboriously built up.”

2. Social democracy

What does social democracy mean? It means a way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life. These principles of liberty, equality and fraternity are not to be treated as separate items in a trinity. They form a union of trinity in the sense that to divorce one from the other is to defeat the very purpose of democracy.

Liberty cannot be divorced from equality, equality cannot be divorced from liberty. Nor can liberty and equality be divorced from fraternity. Without equality, liberty would produce the supremacy of the few over the many. Equality without liberty would kill individual initiative. Without fraternity, liberty would produce the supremacy of the few over the many. Without fraternity, liberty and equality could not become a natural course of things. It would require a constable to enforce them.

We must begin by acknowledging the fact that there is a complete absence of two things in Indian Society. One of these is equality. On the social plane, we have in India a society based on the principle of graded inequality which we have a society in which there are some who have immense wealth as against many who live in abject poverty.

3. “Why does a human body become deceased?

The reason is that as long as the human body is not free from suffering, mind cannot be happy.

If a man lacks enthusiasm, either his body or mind is in a deceased condition....

Now what saps the enthusiasm in man?

If there is no enthusiasm, life becomes drudgery - a mere burden to be dragged. Nothing can be achieved if there is no enthusiasm.

The main reason for this lack of enthusiasm on the part of a man is that an individual looses the hope of getting an opportunity to elevate himself.

Hopelessness leads to lack of enthusiasm.

The mind in such cases becomes deceased....

When is enthusiasm created?

When one breaths an atmosphere where one is sure of getting the legitimate reward for one's labor, only then one feels enriched by enthusiasm and inspiration.”

4. “As much defence as could be offered to the constitution has been offered by my friends Sir Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar and Mr.. T.T. Krishnamachari. I shall not therefore enter into the merits of the Constitution. Because I feel, however good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it, happen to be a bad lot. However bad a Constitution may be, it may turn out to be good if those who are called to work it, happen to be a good lot. The working of a Constitution does not depend wholly upon the nature of the Constitution. The Constitution can provide only the organs of State such as the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary. The factors on which the working of those organs of the State depend are the people and the political parties they will set up as their instruments to carry out their wishes and their politics. . . If they adopt the revolutionary methods, however good the Constitution may be, it requires no prophet to say that it will fail. It is, therefore, futile to pass any judgement upon the Constitution without reference to the part which the people and their parties are likely to play.”

5. “If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, what must we do? The first thing in my judgement we must do is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives. It means we must abandon the bloody methods of revolution. It means that we must abandon the method of civil disobedience, non-cooperation and satyagraha. When there was no way left for constitutional methods for achieving economic and social objectives, there was a great deal of justification for unconstitutional methods. But where constitutional methods are open, there can be no justification for these unconstitutional methods. These methods are nothing but the Grammar of Anarchy and the sooner they are abandoned, the better for us.”

