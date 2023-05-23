Everything you need to know about the first Arab woman to go to space.

Rayyanah Barnawi becomes the very first Arab lady to go to space. Here's everything you need to know about the mission and the crew.

Here comes a proud moment for every girl, especially women hailing from Saudi Arabia. Rayyanah Barnawi, a Saudi Arabian breast cancer researcher, is all set to go to space as the very first Arab woman ever to do so. The rocket took off on a mission to ISS on Sunday.

Rayyanah Barnawi

The first-ever Arab lady to step into space is actually a breast cancer researcher hailing from Saudi Arabia. Not just Rayyanah Barnawi, but Saudi Ali al-Qarni too belongs to Saudi Araia and is a part of the mission as a fighter pilot. These two are actually the very first Saudi astronauts ever to go to space in decades.

The mission tookl opff on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket comes from Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Southern United States. The time of the take off was 5:37 PM local time.

 
