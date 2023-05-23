Everything you need to know about the first Arab woman to go to space.

Here comes a proud moment for every girl, especially women hailing from Saudi Arabia. Rayyanah Barnawi, a Saudi Arabian breast cancer researcher, is all set to go to space as the very first Arab woman ever to do so. The rocket took off on a mission to ISS on Sunday.

The first-ever Arab lady to step into space is actually a breast cancer researcher hailing from Saudi Arabia. Not just Rayyanah Barnawi, but Saudi Ali al-Qarni too belongs to Saudi Araia and is a part of the mission as a fighter pilot. These two are actually the very first Saudi astronauts ever to go to space in decades.

The mission tookl opff on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket comes from Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Southern United States. The time of the take off was 5:37 PM local time.