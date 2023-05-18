Americans can get free flights to Hong Kong. Here's everything you need to know.

The news regarding Hong Kong's plan to give away around 5000,000 free flights was a big hit, but people did not know how to go about it. Here comes the information you need to know.

So here it goes. Hong Kong is all set to give away 500,000 flight rides for free and Americans can also apply for the same. Only one airline is going to make all this possible. The airline is Cathey Pacific. The flights will begin on the 17th of May at 8 PM ET. All the travelers who wish to get roundtrip flights for free to Hong Kong must try booking through the website of the airlines, and in case luck is in your favor, you might be traveling without spending a penny (note that fees, surcharges, and taxes are excluded).

