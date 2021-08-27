Explained: India's new liberalised drone rules

The Central Government has notified the Drone Rules 2021. These are much more liberalised unmanned aircraft systems than those existing earlier. Take a look at the details below.

The new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced. https://t.co/Z3OfOAuJmp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2021

He also added, “the new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub.”

Under new rules which were released in July, some requirements have been abolished which would in turn result in simpler operations for civilian drone operators.

New Drone Rules: Major Changes:

The major changes have been in the following:

1. Earlier 25 forms were to be filled which has now been reduced to 5

2. The total number of fee that was to be paid has been reduced from 72 to 4

3. Various approvals have been abolished which were required earlier. These include:

Unique authorisation number Unique prototype identification number Certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness Certificate of conformance Certificate of maintenance Import clearance Acceptance of existing drones Operator permit Authorisation of R&D organisation Student remote pilot licence Remote pilot instructor authorisation Drone port authorisation

4. The quantum fee linked to the size of the drone has been delinked now.

5. Also the quantum of fee has been reduced.

6. Digital Sky platform that had been envisaged earlier would now be developed as a single-window platform. It would be used for the clearances that are required.

7. Interactive airspace maps would also be displayed on the platform with three zones- yellow, green and red. The zones would be demarcated which would act as an indicator to drone operators as to where they can drive and where they cannot.

8. The zone's rules have also been liberalised. For example- Yellow zone earlier was 45 km zone from the airport but now it would be just 12 km. The outside of the 12 km radius of an airport would be a green zone. In this green zone no permission is required by the drone operators to fly.

Security Relaxations:

Earlier, before the registration or license was issued a security clearance was required. Now it has been done away with by the Government. Also foreign ownership has been allowed for the drones. The import of drones, however, would be required to be regulated by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

The coverage has also been increased to 500 kg in weight from 300 kg, bringing drone taxis under the fray as well. The draft rules for the new policy were announced earlier July, 2021. It was done within weeks of a drone attack at an Indian Air Force base in Jammu.

