The public has been asked for help by military officials to fetch a Marine Corps F-35 fighter jet, which actually went missing.

The fighter jet was lost on Sunday somewhere over South Carolina. Due to the "mishap", the pilot of the jet was safely ejected.

On Monday afternoon, a statement was issued in which members from the Joint Base Charleston stated that the debris field was found around two hours northeast of the base. JB Charleston stated in a statement that JB Charleston is "transferring incident command" to the Marine Corps. It is then that the recovery process will commence.

At present, the incident is under investigation. Therefore, officials aren't able to offer any additional information since the investigation is currently underway. The people in the community however have been alarmed to avoid the area.

The alert on the afternoon of Sunday and the rest of the events

Sunday saw a series of bizarre and unusual incidents north of Charleston, S.C. The pilot from the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 safely ejected from the jet.

In an earlier statement, the Marine Corps did not mention if the transponder of the jet was on, or whether it was holding any armaments.

In a message sent on Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, the Joint Base Charleston expressed that "The pilot ejected safely and was transferred to a local medical center in stable condition."

On Sunday, emergency teams began fetching the fighter jet. The Navy, the Civil Air Patrol, and the FAA helped with the efforts. Numerous state and local police agencies also aided in the task of looking for the missing fighter jet, as updated by the base on Monday.

The fighter jet belonged to a squadron whose mission is to actually train pilots and support crews on the F-35. It was also a part of the airshow demonstrations.

What events led the pilot to leave the aircraft?

As of now, the exact reasons which made the pilot abandon the aircraft are not known yet. The crash has been characterized as a "mishap" by the Marines and the others. This mishap, however, is still an event that requires more deciphering.

A similar event in the year 2018

A similar mishap took place five years ago in the year 2018 when in South Carolina, the Marine Corps F-35B crashed. Ironically, this incident also took place in the month of September. In this incident too, the pilot was able to eject safely.

The reason behind the September 2018 crash was the faulty fuel tube in the fighter. This led to an order to inspect and verify the complete fleet of U.S.-owned F-35 fighter jets.

