List of Top 10 Economies in 2023- Know the Fastest Growing Economies in the World

The world is growing at a fast pace. With technology being the best asset to countries these days, the economies are growing and getting better. Today, let's have a look at the fastest-growing economies of the world as of 2023.

Fastest Growing Economies in the World as of 2023

Many economies in the world are growing at a fast pace and achieving new milestones.

Have a glance at the list of the fastest-growing economies in the world in 2023.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE holds a GDP of 498.978 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 9,525,875.

It is expected that by the year 2024, the GDP of UAE will hit 519.226 Billion USD.

Egypt

Egypt holds a GDP of 387.110 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 112,928,036.

The rate of annual percent alteration in the GDP of Egypt is 3.7 percent.

Qatar

Qatar holds a GDP of 219.570 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 2,718,873.

It is expected that by the year 2025, the GDP of Qatar will hit 237.335 Billion USD.

The rate of annual percent alteration in the GDP of Qatar is 2.4 percent.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia holds a GDP of 1,061.902 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 37,010,095.

It is expected that by the year 2026, the GDP of Saudi Arabia will hit 1,161.992 Billion USD.

The rate of annual percent alteration in the GDP of Saudi Arabia is 3.1 percent.

India

India holds a GDP of 3,736.882 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 1,430,198,731.

It is expected that by the year 2024, the GDP of India will hit 4,062.154 Billion USD.

The rate of annual percent alteration in the GDP of India is 5.9 percent.

China

China holds a GDP of 19,373.586 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 1,425,611,963.

It is expected that by the year 2024, the GDP of China will hit 20,881.368 Billion USD.

The rate of annual percent alteration in the GDP of China is 5.2 percent.

Thailand

Thailand holds a GDP of 574.231 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 71,811,462.

It is expected that by the year 2024, the GDP of Thailand will hit 616.998 Billion USD.

The rate of annual percent alteration in the GDP of Thailand is 3.4 percent.

Japan

Japan holds a GDP of 4,409.738 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 123,214,365.

It is expected that by the year 2024, the GDP of Japan will hit 4,526.480 Billion USD.

The rate of annual percent alteration in the GDP of Japan is 1.3 percent.

Brazil

Brazil holds a GDP of 2,081.235 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 216,568,485.

It is expected that by the year 2024, the GDP of Brazil will hit 2,210.617 Billion USD.

The rate of annual percent alteration in the GDP of Brazil is 0.9 percent.

Singapore

Singapore holds a GDP of 515.548 Billion USD in 2023.

Its population is 6,019,288.

The rate of annual percent alteration in the GDP of Singapore is 1.5 percent.

