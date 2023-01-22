How are Indian financial institutions harmed by a shift to a clean-energy economy?

A Global Environmental Change Journal study stated that the country’s financial sector is on the verge of huge risk due to the shift of the economy to clean energy from fossil fuel.

Over 60% of lending to the mining sector was for the purpose of oil and gas extraction, as per an analysis of bonds and individual loans.

Additionally, around one-fifth of the debt for the manufacturing sector is for the purpose of petroleum refining and related industry.

The largest source of carbon emissions is electricity production, and it accounted for over 5.2% of the outstanding credit.

However, just 17.5% of this lending is exclusively renewables.

Additionally, there was a shrinkage of experts in the country’s financial institutions who had the required mastery to effectively consult the institutions on a transition like this.







“Fewer than half of the 154 finance professionals surveyed were familiar with environmental issues, including climate change mitigation and adaptation, greenhouse gas emissions, or transition risks. Only four of the ten major financial institutions surveyed collect information on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and these firms do not systematically incorporate that data into financial planning,” the authors stated.