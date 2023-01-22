What are the problems with the Ken-Betwa river link project?

The Steering Committee of the Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP) had its third meeting in New Delhi on January 18, 2023. Chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the project has been considered a “flagship” project of the national government. Moreover, the project “is critical for the water security and socio-economic development of the Bundelkhand region.”

Recently, in December last year, the Union Cabinet nodded for the Ken-Betwa Link Project at the cost of Rs 44,605 crore. In the KBLP project, both the Madhya Pradesh and the national governments are going to link the two rivers, Ken and Betwa. The purpose is that by linking the two rivers, the Betwa river will be able to provide water to the Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh.

The legal issues

As far as the legal issues are concerned, mere approval by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife for the KBLP is not sufficient. From the legal perspective, the project is not been seen as crucial and required for the enhancement and improved management of the wildlife therein, as conferred in Section 35(6) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.





