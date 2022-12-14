Find the hidden starfish and become a star!

The world is designed out of shapes. The chair you are sitting on, the t-shirt you wear, the room you are sitting in, and the cake you ate the other day; all are designed with shapes.







However, even after creating such a beautiful world, nature never misses a chance to surprise humans with its beautiful creations.









Have you ever seen a starfish in real life? Nature thought to bring stars to earth, or shall we say, in the sea.







Starfishes are born beautiful fishes that are blessed with the body of a star.

In the world of the sea, starfishes are perhaps the luckiest to be blessed with an alluring body shape.

Did you know that starfishes are thousands of sea star species? Yes, you read it right.

However, despite the vast number, finding one in your life is a rare event, isn't it?

Let's help you meet one starfish today!

But hey, nothing comes for free.

You have to look for the hidden starfish yourself.

Find the hidden starfish in the image!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)









Were you successful in finding the hidden starfish?

Here it is!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)











Phew! That was a tough task. But hey, you just got to see a starfish today! Bingo!