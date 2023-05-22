Find the Mistake: You have a sharp brain if you can find the mistake in the airfield picture in 8 seconds

Find the Mistake: Physical exercise is recommended for a healthy body. Similarly, for a healthy brain, mental exercise is necessary.

One such type of activity gaining traction on the internet is to find the mistake in the picture, where the users are asked to find the mistake in the picture within a time limit.

This type of challenge stimulates the visual cortex and engages the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and analytical thinking.

Do you want to quickly test how sharp your brain is?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Find the Mistake - Can you Find the Mistake in the Airfield Picture in 8 seconds?

Source: Pinterest

The picture shared above depicts an airfield scene in which an aircraft is about to take off.

There is a mistake in the picture and your task is to find the mistake in the picture in 8 seconds.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

Individuals with high intelligence can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

Have you spotted the mistake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Only a few seconds left before the time limit will get over.

Focus on the image and see if you can identify the mistake

The key to solving such kinds of challenges is attentiveness and an excellent eye for detail.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of were able to find the mistake in the picture?

Congratulation to those who have found the mistake, those still scratching their heads and unable to solve the puzzle can stop now, and check below for the solution.

Find the Mistake in the Airfield Picture in 8 Seconds - Solution

The mistake in the airfield picture is that there are two propellers on one side of the aircraft while there is one propeller on the other side, which can cause an accident.

Here are some more challenges that will boost your brain power:

