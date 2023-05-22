Seek and Find: You have a high IQ if you are able to spot a ghost among the skeletons in 5 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find challenge” is one of the most popular online puzzles that test individuals' observation skills and attention to detail.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is highly effective in improving observation skills and attentiveness.

Do you have sharp eyesight?

Let’s find out!

Seek and Find: Sherlock Holmes would be proud if you find a bell in the village in 4 seconds!

Seek and Find - Find A Ghost among Skeletons in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a group of skeletons are seen. Also, some jack=o-lanterns can be spotted.

Looks pretty plain and simple, right?

Well, there is a sneaky little ghost that has somehow made its way into the group of skeletons and the challenge presented before you is to find the ghost in 5 seconds.

Considering the time limit, this is a challenging task and only those with exceptional visual skills will be able to solve the challenge within the time limit.

The purpose of this puzzle is to test how attentive and detail-oriented you are.

Have you found the ghost in the picture?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The ghost is present right before your eyes, but the way it is presented in the image makes it a challenge for the users to spot it.

Did you spot the ghost now?

Focus on the image to check if any variations can be spotted in the picture.

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

The time limit is over.

Most of you might have spotted the ghost with your sharp eyesight.

Some of you may still be looking for the ghost.

You can stop now.

Want to know where the ghost was?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find Ghost among Skeletons in 5 Seconds - Solution

The ghost is present on the right side of the image. Its location is marked with a red circle.

