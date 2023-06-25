Finding the panda hidden in the zigzag lines is almost impossible. Try it yourself!

There are many things in the world that trick and deceive us. Sometimes, the brain, which is the most powerful organ in the human body, gets tricked into seeing something that is not there, or vice versa. One of the perfect examples of this deception is optical illusion puzzles. These puzzles are mind-bending images that often hide something in plain sight. Researchers say that solving these illusory puzzles gives you a great mental workout, which in turn can significantly improve your problem-solving and observation skills.

Find the panda in the zigzag lines

Source: mymodernmet.com

This optical illusion was created by Russian artist Ilja Klemencov and is titled They Can Disappear. Can you spot the hidden animal? This illusory puzzle hides a panda in the zigzag and was created to raise awareness about pandas, of which there are only 1800 left in the world.

Pandas, which are extremely important for sustaining mountain forests, are facing severe threats from humans, and if appropriate measures are not taken, these big, fluffy bears will only exist in books and on the internet.

Now, back to today’s optical illusion. The image above is full of black and white zigzag lines. Hidden behind the zigzag lines is a panda. Your job is to find the panda. Can you do it? We will find out soon.

Optical Illusion Solution

There is no solution to this optical illusion puzzle, per se. If you want to see the panda, you have to squint your eyes and look for a panda-like silhouette. To help you see the panda a bit more clearly, we have reduced the brightness of the original image. Take a look:

