The title of the first billionaire in the world is widely attributed to John D. Rockefeller. Born in 1839, his rise from humble beginnings to a global titan of industry became a defining narrative of the Gilded Age in America. Rockefeller's wealth, which would eventually make him one of the richest people in modern history, was built on the back of the burgeoning oil industry. He was a shrewd and ambitious American industrialist who revolutionized the business world through ruthless efficiency and strategic consolidation. His story is a complex one, embodying both the immense economic progress and the social tensions of an era marked by rapid industrialization and the rise of powerful financial empires.

John D. Rockefeller was a visionary businessman who founded the Standard Oil company in 1870. Recognizing the potential of the oil industry, he began buying up refineries and pipelines, relentlessly consolidating the market. His strategic genius lay not in drilling for oil, but in controlling the entire refining and distribution process, which allowed him to undercut competitors and gain a near-total monopoly. By the 1880s, Standard Oil controlled over 90% of America's oil refining. This near-absolute control, combined with his relentless focus on efficiency, allowed him to amass a fortune that made him the first billionaire in the world.

What is the legacy of John D. Rockefeller's business and philanthropy?

The legacy of John D. Rockefeller is a complex mix of capitalism and charity. His company, Standard Oil, became a symbol of corporate monopolies and the immense power of trusts, which led to the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890. However, in the latter half of his life, Rockefeller became one of the greatest philanthropists in history. He gave away billions (in modern dollars) of his wealth, establishing numerous foundations that focused on medicine, science, and education. This philanthropy led to the creation of the University of Chicago and the Rockefeller Foundation, forever linking the name of the Rockefeller family to major social and scientific progress.