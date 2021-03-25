Gandhi Peace Prize: About the awards and the winners of 2019 and 2020

Gandhi Peace Prize: Why in News?

On 22nd March 2021, Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 was given to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who is also called the Father of Nation in Bangladesh.

The late Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al Said has been given the prize for the year 2019.

This year it is for the first time that the award has been given away posthumously.

About Gandhi Peace Prize:

On the 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Gandhi Peace Prize was instituted as an annual award for those involved in social, economic and political transformation across the world through non violent tactics.

The award carries an amount of INR 1 crore, a citation in a scroll, a plaque along with an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.

The award would not just be given to individuals but also to associations, institutions or organizations.

It can also be divided between two persons/ institutions if considered by the Jury.

Jury of Gandhi Peace Prize:

The jury includes two ex officio members along with two eminent personalities by the side of the Chairman.

Prime Minister of India- Chairperson

Ex-Officio members-

The Chief Justice of India Leader of the Single largest Opposition Party

Eminent Personalities-

Speaker of Lok Sabha- Om Birla Bindeshwar Parsad

Recipients of 2020 and 2019:

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman- (2020)

He is called as Bangabandhu, Jatir Janak or Jatir Pita He was born on 17th March 1920 and breathed his last on 12th August 1975 in Dhaka. He was the first Prime Minister of Bangladesh (1972–75) and later became the President of the country in 1975. He was the co-founder of Awami league in 1949. He is known for his crucial role in advocating political autonomy for East Pakistan. His contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods have made him the winner of Gandhi Peace Prize 2020.

Qaboos bin Said Al Said:

He was the longest-serving arabic ruler. He ruled Oman for almost half a century. He emerged as a Sultan at an age of 29, after overthrowing his father in a bloodless coup. He was a visionary whose twin policy of moderation and mediation in addressing international issues won him praise and respect across the globe. He was also responsible for the ties between Oman and India.

