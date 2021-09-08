Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date, Timings, History, Significance, and more

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Lord Ganesha is known by several names like Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, Siddhi Vinayaka, etc.

About Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and this year it falls on September 10, 2021. On this day, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of wisdom, knowledge, success, and good fortune.

Lord Ganesha is believed to have been born during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Therefore, Ganesh Chaturthi day falls in the month of August or September as per the English calendar.

On Anant Chaturdashi, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganeshotsav ends after ten days and is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On this day, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water body after a gala street procession.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, or Time

According to Drikpanchang details are given below:

Ganesh Chaturthi Date: September 10, 2021 (Friday)

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11:03 AM to 01:33 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins : 12:18 AM on Sep 10, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends : 09:57 PM on Sep 10, 2021

Ganesha Visarjan : September 19, 2021 (Sunday)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganpati Sthapna and Puja Muhurat

During Madhyahna, the puja of Lord Ganesha is preferred because it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during Madhyahna Kala which is equivalent to midday as per the Hindu division of the day.

The time duration between sunrise and sunset is divided into five equal parts as per Hindu time-keeping. These five parts are Pratahkala, Sangava, Madhyahna, Aparahna and Sayankal.

Therefore, on Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganapati Sthapana and Ganapati Puja are done during the Madhyahna part of the day. According to Vedic astrology, it is considered as the most appropriate time for the Puja of Lord Ganesha.

Detailed ritualistic Lord Ganesha Puja is performed by the devotees during midday which is also known as Shodashopachara Ganapati Puja.

Why is Moon sighting prohibited on Ganesh Chaturthi?

It is said that one should not sight the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi because it creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank, which is a false accusation of stealing something.

According to Puranic legend, it is believed that Lord Krishna was falsely accused of stealing a precious jewel named Syamantaka. After seeing this, Sage Narada informed that Lord Krishna sighted the moon on the day of Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi and due to this he has been cursed with Mithya Dosha.

Sage Narada also informed Lord Krishna that God Chandra had been cursed by Lord Ganesha. On Shukla Chaturthi, during Bhadrapada month anyone who sighted the moon would be cursed with Mithya Dosha. Due to this, a person would be tainted and dishonoured in society. Lord Krishna observed fasting on the advice of sage Narada to get rid of Mithya Dosha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Significance

It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha brings happiness, peace, and prosperity in life. On this day, devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesha to worship the deity, eat good food, and enjoy with friends. It is a ten-day festival that marks the birth of the elephant-headed deity Lord Ganesha.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival assumed the nature of a public celebration when Shivaji, the Maratha ruler, encourage the sentiments of nationalists by using it who were fighting the Mughals.

When the British banned political assemblies in 1893, the festival was revived by Indian nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Nowadays, it is celebrated in Hindu communities across the world and is mainly popular in Maharashtra and parts of western India.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Timing or Muhurat in other cities

As per Drikpanchang, timing in other cities are as follows:

11:17 AM to 01:45 PM: Pune

11:03 AM to 01:33 PM: New Delhi

10:52 AM to 01:19 PM: Chennai

11:09 AM to 01:38 PM: Jaipur

10:59 AM to 01:27 PM: Hyderabad

11:04 AM to 01:33 PM: Gurgaon

11:05 AM to 01:35 PM: Chandigarh

10:19 AM to 12:48 PM: Kolkata

11:21 AM to 01:49 PM: Mumbai

11:03 AM to 01:30 PM: Bengaluru

11:22 AM to 01:51 PM: Ahmedabad

11:02 AM to 01:32 PM: Noida

