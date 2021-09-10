Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share, Poems and more

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: It is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated in the country. It falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month and this year it is observed on September 10, 2021. On this day, devotees celebrate the Elephant-headed God, Lord Ganesha's birthday, who is a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, prosperity, and intelligence.

The festival is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi. It is a ten-day grand celebration and is celebrated with full enthusiasm across the country.

Lord Ganesha is also known as 'Vighnaharta'. It is believed that on this auspicious day pious wishes and ardent devotions get fulfilled when one prays to Lord Ganesha.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages

1. “If we can learn anything from Lord Ganesha, it is: Be sincere and care no one in the line of duty.” - Mohith Agadi

2. “I was told that Ganesha sat between Lakshmi and Saraswati. My quest to attain the blessings of both goddesses explains my physique.” - Ashwin Sanghi

3. As rains bless the Earth Likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless u With never-ending happiness Keep smiling and reciting Ganapatti Bappa Morya! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

4. May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and showers you with bounties..” Happy Vinayak Chaturthi

5. I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

6. May we learn to keep all the secrets deep inside us like Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

7. May the blessings of Ganpati are always bestowed upon us and our loved ones. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

8. Wishing a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. May Ganpati is always there for us.

9. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May we all are showered with Ganpati’s blessings.

10. Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

11. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good fortune and wisdom and remove all obstacles. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

12. May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows, and tensions. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

13. Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world.

14. Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

15. A new sunrise, a new start. Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

16. Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness; And create goodness all around you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

17. May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

18. Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

19. Modak for energy and taste, Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows, and Peda to relish worldly offerings. Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

20. When we have Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

21. May the beautiful blessings of Bappa make it a blessed life for all of us. Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

22. May Lord Ganesha is always our guiding force towards a brighter future. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

23. Always pray for sharp ears like Ganesha to hear everything clear. Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi.

24. Ganesha is the God who marks the beginning of everything good in our lives. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

25. Ganpati is the Lord who protects us and loves us beyond conditions. Always be thankful to him. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

26. On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

27. Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

28. Aate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Jaate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Aakhir sabse pahle aakar, Hamare dilon me bas jate Ganpati ji. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

29. Let us get ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with great celebrations and festivities to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

30. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha! Let's celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with joy and happiness.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Poems on Lord Ganesha

1.

Lord Ganesha

Destroyer of men`s obstacles,

beginners of every auspicious work,

lover of modakas[ sweets],

ardent obedient to his father,

having the trunk of an elephant,

a transplantation of the head of an elephant,

driver of mouse-van,

save us from all hurdles, all obstacles.

By Dr. Ram Sharma

2.

Lord Ganesha

An Indian Hindu god

Mythological and mysterious,

The god of wealth and prosperity,

The face elephantine,

Means with a trunk,

But very auspicious.

How blissful is to recite the name of his,

How fabulous and prosperous is it

To take his name,

Business and commerce under him

As Lakshmi of wealth and assets!

By Bijay Kant Dubey

3.

God Of All Gods Lord Ganesha Is!

Is Vinayaka elder or younger brother of Lord Kumara Lord?

In the North, He is the younger brother to Lord Kumara;

In the South, Vinayaka is the elder son to Siva snd Sakti;

Answer lies in the crisis created by divine sage Naratha!

Naratha gave a mango fruit to the family of Siva and Sakti;

They were confused to who mango has to be given among sons;

They decided to have a competition between Ganesha and Kumara;

It was it would be given to one who goes round Universe first!

Immediately after the announcement, Kumara flies on his peacock;

But Ganesha thinks, goes round Siva and Sakti and stands before

Them telling I have finished first in the contest and when asked

For His explanation He says parents represent the whole Universe!

In the temple, people go round the deity's sannathing as a mark

Of going round the deity itself and that is what Ganesha did;

Appreciating His wisdom, Ganesha is given the mango as prize;

Seeing this, when Kumara returned did not accept and got angry!

Seeing this, wise Ganesha gives the mango to Kumara to pacify;

But Kumara being knowledgeable and beautiful quits family and

Becomes a sage sitting on a hill called Pazhani, where Poetess

Avvai comes, pacifies and unites the family of Siva and Sakti!

Later the divine hearted Ganesha helps Kumra get the hand of

Loving Valli and conducts the marriage of Kumara and Valli;

There after for all the success of any work and marriages,

All pray Lord Ganesha first and then only start all affairs!

By Ramesh T A

