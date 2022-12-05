Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For December 5: Get Free Skins, Diamonds, And More.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 5th December 2022, have been updated. Players who have registered with the redemption website can use the redeem codes and claim in-game items totally for free.

The codes can be redeemed on the official redemption website (reward.ff.garena.com). If one is a new player to the Free Fire game, one can read the rules in addition to the codes. The game Free Fire MAX was released as an upgraded version of Free Fire after it was banned in India.

Players of the game must quickly visit the website to collect the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 5th December.

Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX for December 5:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

You can redeem these codes and get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX by following these steps:

Visit the official rewards redemption website of the game, which is reward.ff.garena.com.

Log in to your registered account on the games’ redemption website, via your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID credentials.

Copy the codes, paste them into the redemption box, and then click on Submit.

The free items will be sent to your game’s mail account in 24 hours.

The redeem codes are a special combination of letters and digits. Make sure to put these codes correctly.

Also, only the first 500 players of selected regions can use these codes. So, hurry up and redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes today before they are all used up.

