Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For 1st December: Get Free Skins.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today,1st December 2022, have been updated. Players who have registered with the redemption website can use the redeem codes and claim in-game items totally for free.
The codes can be redeemed on the official redemption website (reward.ff.garena.com). If one is a new player to the Free Fire game, one can read the rules in addition to the codes. The game Free Fire MAX was released as an upgraded version of Free Fire after it was banned in India.
Players of the game must quickly visit the website to collect the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 1st December.
Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX for December 1:
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FFDBGQWPNHJX
TDK4JWN6RD6
4TPQRDQJHVP4
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
XFW4Z6Q882WY
HFNSJ6W74Z48
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
2FG94YCW9VMV
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
WD2ATK3ZEA55
E2F86ZREMK49
B3G7A22TWDR7X
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
EYH2W3XK8UPG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
NPYFATT3HGSQ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSJ99S3
6KWMFJVMQQYG
BR43FMAPYEZZ
UVX9PYZV54AC
XZJZE25WEFJJ
HNC95435FAGJ
You can redeem these codes and get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX by following these steps:
- Visit the official rewards redemption website of the game, which is reward.ff.garena.com.
- Log in to your registered account on the games’ redemption website, via your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID credentials.
- Copy the codes, paste them into the redemption box, and then click on Submit.
- The free items will be sent to your game’s mail account in 24 hours.
The redeem codes are a special combination of letters and digits. Make sure to put these codes correctly.
Also, only the first 500 players of selected regions can use these codes. So, hurry up and redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes today before they are all used up.
