Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For 1st December: Get Free Skins.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today,1st December 2022, have been updated. Players who have registered with the redemption website can use the redeem codes and claim in-game items totally for free.

The codes can be redeemed on the official redemption website (reward.ff.garena.com). If one is a new player to the Free Fire game, one can read the rules in addition to the codes. The game Free Fire MAX was released as an upgraded version of Free Fire after it was banned in India.

Players of the game must quickly visit the website to collect the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 1st December.

Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX for December 1:

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFDBGQWPNHJX

TDK4JWN6RD6

4TPQRDQJHVP4

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

XFW4Z6Q882WY

HFNSJ6W74Z48

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

B3G7A22TWDR7X

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

You can redeem these codes and get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX by following these steps:

Visit the official rewards redemption website of the game, which is reward.ff.garena.com.

Log in to your registered account on the games’ redemption website, via your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID credentials.

Copy the codes, paste them into the redemption box, and then click on Submit.

The free items will be sent to your game’s mail account in 24 hours.

The redeem codes are a special combination of letters and digits. Make sure to put these codes correctly.

Also, only the first 500 players of selected regions can use these codes. So, hurry up and redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes today before they are all used up.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For November 30: Claim Free Items Before They Expire.