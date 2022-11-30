Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For November 30: Claim Free Items Before They Expire.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, November 30, 2022, are updated. Players who have registered with the redemption website can use the redeem codes and claim in-game items totally for free.

The codes can be redeemed on the official redemption website (reward.ff.garena.com). If one is a new player to the Free Fire game, one can read the rules in addition to the codes. The game Free Fire MAX was released as an upgraded version of Free Fire after it was banned in India.

Players of the game must quickly visit the website to collect the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, November 30.

Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX for November 30:

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

U8S47JGJH5MG

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

E2F86ZREMK49

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

You can redeem these codes and get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX by following these steps:

Visit the official rewards redemption website of the game, which is reward.ff.garena.com.

Log in to your registered account on the games’ redemption website, via your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID credentials.

Copy the codes, paste them into the redemption box, and then click on Submit.

The free items will be sent to your game’s mail account in 24 hours.

The redeem codes are a special combination of letters and digits. Make sure to put these codes correctly.

Also, only the first 500 players of selected regions can use these codes. So, hurry up and redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes today before they are all used up.

