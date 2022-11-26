Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For November 26: Get Free Diamonds, Loot Crates and More

Garena Free Fire Max is a game where players fight against each other using futuristic weapons. The game has gone viral since its release and has become one of the most played games on the Google Play Store because it offered a new concept of gameplay.

Players can play together or compete against each other in a team battle mode. The game is equipped with stunning visuals, gameplay modes, a number of characters to choose from, and special events.

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX of November 26 are here. Players can use these alphanumeric codes to claim free items in the game such as diamonds, Loot Crates, and weapons for free.

However, only the first 500 users and selected regions get access to the daily redeem codes. So, buckle up and use the codes before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes November 26, 2022

MHM5D8ZQZP22

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

2FG94YCW9VMV

You can redeem these codes and claim free in-game items In Garena Free Fire Max by:

Visiting the rewards redemption page for the game on your browser.

Logging into your account using your credentials.

Copying the redeem codes, entering them into the redemption box, and clicking on submit.

Your free in-game items will be sent to your game account’s mail and the currency will be added automatically to your account wallet.

Free Fire is an Android and iOS multiplayer battle royale game that Garena created and released. Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire. Following the ban of the previous online RPG, the battle royale game gained popularity in India. The game releases redeem codes to claim free rewards daily.

So make sure to redeem the Free Fire Max codes today and get your game items for free.