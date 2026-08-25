GK Quiz on Onam: Think You Know the Festival? Try This Quiz
Think you know Onam? Take this quick GK quiz and see how much you really know about the festival.
Onam is one of the biggest festivals of India. It is celebrated with great joy in the state of Kerala. People from all religions take part in the celebrations. The festival falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam and this month usually falls in August or September. Onam is also known as the Malayali New Year.
Question 1: Which Indian state celebrates Onam as its main festival?
A. Delhi
B. Kerala
C. Mumbai
D. Andhra Pradesh
Answer: Kerala
Explanation: Onam is the biggest and most important festival of Kerala.
Question 2: Which type of festival is Onam?
A. Harvest festival
B. Solstice Festival
C. New Year Festival
D. Spiritual Festival
Answer: Harvest festival
Explanation: Onam is known to mark the harvest season. It is a time to thank nature for a good crop in the year.
Question 3: Which king is associated with the celebrations of Onam?
A. King Chandragupta Maurya
B. King Mahabali
C. King Porus
D. King Samudragupta
Answer: King Mahabali
Explanation: Onam celebrates the yearly homecoming of King Mahabali.
Question 4: Which avatar of Lord Vishnu is linked to the story of Onam?
A. Krishna
B. Narasimha
C. Vamana
D. Matsya
Answer: Vamana
Explanation: According to the legend, Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana which means a small Brahmin boy and he took this avatar to test King Mahabali.
Question 5: For how many days is Onam traditionally celebrated?
A. Nine days
B. Thirteen days
C. Ten Days
D. Twenty One Days
Answer: Ten days
Explanation: Onam celebrations last for ten days. The festival starts with Atham and ends with Thiruvonam.
Question 6: What is the most important day of Onam called?
A. Chathayam
B. Uthradam
C. Thiruvonam
D. Atham
Answer: Thiruvonam
Explanation: Thiruvonam is the main day of the festival.
Question 7: What is the flower carpet made during Onam called?
A. Rangoli
B. Pookalam
C. Muggulu
D. Chowkpurana
Answer: Pookalam
Explanation: A Pookalam is a colourful design that is made during Onam and it only uses flower petals.
Question 8: What is the traditional Onam feast called?
A. Onasadya
B. Thali
C. Prasadam
D. Bhog
Answer: Onasadya
Explanation: Onasadya is a grand vegetarian meal that is served on a banana leaf during Onam.
Question 9: What popular boat race takes place during Onam?
A. Champakulam
B. Regatta Race
C. Payippad Jalotsavam
D. Vallamkali
Answer: Vallamkali (Snake Boat Race)
Explanation: Vallamkali is a famous snake boat race held in Kerala during Onam.
Question 10: Which city is closely linked to King Mahabali's kingdom and hosts grand Onam celebrations?
A. Kochi
B. Thiruvananthapuram
C. Thrikkakara
D. Kozhikode
Answer: Thrikkakara
Explanation: Thrikkakara which is situated near Kochi, is believed to be the capital of King Mahabali's kingdom.
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