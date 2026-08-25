GK Quiz on Onam: Think You Know the Festival? Try This Quiz

Onam is one of the biggest festivals of India. It is celebrated with great joy in the state of Kerala. People from all religions take part in the celebrations. The festival falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam and this month usually falls in August or September. Onam is also known as the Malayali New Year.

Question 1: Which Indian state celebrates Onam as its main festival?

A. Delhi

B. Kerala

C. Mumbai

D. Andhra Pradesh

Answer: Kerala

Explanation: Onam is the biggest and most important festival of Kerala.

Question 2: Which type of festival is Onam?

A. Harvest festival

B. Solstice Festival

C. New Year Festival

D. Spiritual Festival

Answer: Harvest festival

Explanation: Onam is known to mark the harvest season. It is a time to thank nature for a good crop in the year.

Question 3: Which king is associated with the celebrations of Onam?