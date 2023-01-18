Gina Lollobrigida Biography: Early Life, Timeline, Career, Death And Other Details

Italian actress and professional photographer, Gina Lollobrigida, or Luigina Lollobrigida, passed away at 95, this Monday, January 16, 2023, in Rome Italy.

According to reports, Lollobrigida passed away in a clinic in Rome. No cause of death has been cited yet

She was born on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, Italy, and was one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

The reports said that Lollobrigida had undergone an operation in a Rome clinic in September after breaking her femur. Her funeral is supposed to be held on Thursday in one of the churches in Piazza del Popolo in Rome.

actress Gina Lollobrigida is dead. The famous Italian died at 95 years old. #ginalollobrigida pic.twitter.com/XID8XnYKgq — DW Culture (@dw_culture) January 16, 2023

Gina Lollobrigida: Biography

Born 4 July 1927, Luigia Lollobrigida, Subiaco, Kingdom of Italy Died 16 January 2023 (aged 95) Rome, Italy Occupation(s) Actress, photojournalist Years active 1946–1997 Spouse Milko Škofič ​(1949- 1971)​ Partner Javier Rigau y Rafols (1984–2006) Children 1 Awards Order of Merit of the Italian Republic Legion of Honour Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Gina Lollobrigida: Early Life

Lollobrigida was a daughter of a furniture maker in Subiaco.

While World War II was going on her family moved to Rome.

Along with acting she also studied painting and sculpture.

Due to her modeling career under the name Diana Loris, she caught the attention of Italian directors.

Gina Lollobrigida: Career

Lollobrigida’s notable films included:

La donna più bella del mondo (1955; Beautiful but Dangerous)

Carol Reed’s Trapeze (1956).

She starred with Anthony Quinn in Notre-dame de Paris (1956; The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

with Yul Brynner in King Vidor’s Solomon and Sheba (1959)

In 1961 Lollobrigida appeared with Rock Hudson in the romantic comedy Come September.

She later earned praise for her performance in the comedy Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell (1968).

After 1970, Lollobrigida’s film career slowed and she shifted focus to follow successful career paths as a photojournalist and a cosmetics-firm executive.







Gina Lollobrigida: Timeline

TIME EVENT 1927 Gina Lollobrigida was born on July 4,in Subiaco, Italy 1947 she entered a beauty competition for Miss Italy, but came in third 1949 she returned to Italy 1955 Gina was tagged "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World", after her signature movie Beautiful But Dangerous 1961 Her film Come September (1961), co-starring Rock Hudson, won the Golden Globe Award as the World's Film Favorite. 1997 She retired from acting 1999 she turned to politics and ran, unsuccessfully, for one of Italy's 87 European Parliament seats, from her hometown of Subiaco. 2021 She was back in the spotlight, amid a bitter legal battle with her son over her fortune. 2023 She passed away on 16 January









Gina Lollobrigida:Books

Italia mia, 1973, a collection of photographs across Italy

The Philippines, 1976, a collection of photographs across the Philippines

Wonder of Innocence, 1994, a book of photographs

Sculptures, 2003

I will always remember Gina Lollobrigida proudly photographing her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. RIP. https://t.co/mKa2H0Et45 pic.twitter.com/k80Q9RaZa6 — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) January 16, 2023

Gina Lollobrigida:Cinema

Rock Hudson and Gina Lollobrigida are delightful in Come September (1961). Especially in the dance scene. https://t.co/f4FuLoTfYL pic.twitter.com/FXUmF9HW9d — Julia Kits (@JuliyaKits) January 16, 2023

Year Film Role 1946 Lucia di Lammermoor 1946 This Wine of Love 1946 Black Eagle Girl at party 1947 When Love Calls 1947 Pagliacci Nedda 1947 Flesh Will Surrender Dancer 1947 Vendetta nel sole Young girl 1948 Mad About Opera Dora 1949 Alarm Bells Agostina 1949 The Bride Can't Wait Donata Venturi 1949 The White Line Donata Sebastian 1950 A Dog's Life Rita Buton 1950 Miss Italia Lisetta Minneci 1950 Alina Alina 1951 A Tale of Five Cities Maria Severini 1951 The Young Caruso Stella 1951 Four Ways Out Daniela 1951 Love I Haven't... But... But Gina 1951 Attention! Bandits! Anna 1952 Wife For a Night (Moglie per una notte) Ottavia 1952 Times Gone By Mariantonia Desiderio 1952 Fanfan la Tulipe Adeline La Franchise 1952 Beauties of the Night Leila, Cashier 1953 The Wayward Wife Gemma Vagnuzzi 1953 Bread, Love and Dreams Maria De Ritis 1953 Le infedeli Lulla Possenti 1953 Beat the Devil Maria Dannreuther 1954 Woman of Rome Adriana 1954 Bread, Love and Jealousy Maria De Ritis 1954 Crossed Swords Francesca 1954 Le Grand Jeu Sylvia Sorrego, Helena Ricci 1955 The World's Most Beautiful Woman Lina Cavalieri 1956 Trapeze Lola 1956 The Hunchback of Notre Dame Esmeralda 1958 Anna of Brooklyn Anna 1959 The Law Marietta 1959 Never So Few Carla Vesari 1959 Solomon and Sheba Queen of Sheba 1961 Go Naked in the World Giulietta Cameron 1961 Come September Lisa Helena Fellini 1962 Lykke og krone (documentary) 1962 La bellezza di Ippolita Ippolita 1963 Venere Imperiale Paulette Bonaparte 1963 Mad Sea Margherita 1964 Woman of Straw Maria Marcello 1965 Me, Me, Me... and the Others Titta 1965 Le Bambole (The Dolls) Beatrice 1965 Strange Bedfellows Toni Vincente 1965 The Love Goddesses (documentary) 1966 Pleasant Nights Domicilla 1966 The Sultans Liza Bortoli 1966 Hotel Paradiso Marcelle Cotte 1967 Cervantes Giulia Toffolo 1968 Stuntman Evelyne Lake 1968 Death Laid an Egg Anna 1968 The Private Navy of Sgt. O'Farrell Maria 1968 Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell Carla Campbell 1969 That Splendid November Cettina 1971 Bad Man's River Alicia King 1972 King, Queen, Knave Martha Dreyer 1973 No encontré rosas para mi madre 1983 Wandering Stars (documentary) 1995 Les cent et une nuits de Simon Cinéma L'épouse médium du professeur Bébel 1997 XXL Gaby 2011 Box Office 3D: The Filmest of Films Herself







Gina Lollobrigida:Television

We mourn the death of Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who co-starred with Humphrey Bogart in Beat the Devil (1953). She had an amazing career and a fascinating life, and with her passing we lost one of the last remaining living links to Hollywood’s Golden Age. pic.twitter.com/lZmU3h8BT8 — BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) January 16, 2023

Year Film Role 1958 Portrait of Gina (documentary) 1972 The Adventures of Pinocchio The Fairy with Turquoise Hair 1984 Falcon Crest Francesca Gioberti 1985 Deceptions Princess Alessandra 1986 The Love Boat Carla Lucci 1988 Woman of Rome Adriana's mother 1996 Una donna in fuga Eleonora Riboldi







Gina Lollobrigida:Death

Lollobrigida died in a clinic in Rome and no cause of death has been cited according to reports

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also paid tribute to Lollobrigida, famed when younger for her biting wit and sensual beauty, describing the actor as a "great talent, passionate, intense, enthralling".

Lollobrigida had undergone an operation in a Rome clinic in September after breaking her femur, according to reports. Her funeral will be held on Thursday in one of the churches in Piazza del Popolo in Rome as per reports.

My dearest #GinaLollobrigida

I consider it a privilege to have crossed paths with you so many times.

Whenever we met, the atmosphere was always joyful but I would still shake with nerves every time thinking about the person in front of me and knowing what you had achieved. pic.twitter.com/cy5cRN9rc3 — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) January 16, 2023

