Gina Lollobrigida Biography: Early Life, Timeline, Career, Death And Other Details

Italian actress and professional photographer, Gina Lollobrigida, or Luigina Lollobrigida, passed away at 95, this Monday, January 16, 2023, in Rome Italy.
According to reports, Lollobrigida passed away in a clinic in Rome. No cause of death has been cited yet

She was born on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, Italy, and was one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood.  

The reports said that Lollobrigida had undergone an operation in a Rome clinic in September after breaking her femur. Her funeral is supposed to be held on Thursday in one of the churches in Piazza del Popolo in Rome.

Gina Lollobrigida: Biography

 

Born

4 July 1927, 

 Luigia Lollobrigida, Subiaco, Kingdom of Italy

Died

16 January 2023 (aged 95)

Rome, Italy

Occupation(s)

Actress, photojournalist

Years active

1946–1997

Spouse

Milko Škofič ​(1949- 1971)​

Partner

Javier Rigau y Rafols (1984–2006)

Children

1

Awards

Order of Merit of the Italian Republic

Legion of Honour

Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Gina Lollobrigida: Early Life 

  • Lollobrigida was a daughter of a furniture maker in Subiaco. 
  • While World War II was going on her family moved to Rome. 
  • Along with acting she also studied painting and sculpture.
  • Due to her modeling career under the name Diana Loris, she caught the attention of Italian directors.

Gina Lollobrigida: Career

 

Lollobrigida’s notable films included:

  •  La donna più bella del mondo (1955; Beautiful but Dangerous)
  •  Carol Reed’s Trapeze (1956).
  •  She starred with Anthony Quinn in Notre-dame de Paris (1956; The Hunchback of Notre Dame) 
  •  with Yul Brynner in King Vidor’s Solomon and Sheba (1959)
  •  In 1961 Lollobrigida appeared with Rock Hudson in the romantic comedy Come September.
  •  She later earned praise for her performance in the comedy Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell (1968).

After 1970, Lollobrigida’s film career slowed and she shifted focus to follow successful career paths as a photojournalist and a cosmetics-firm executive. 



Gina Lollobrigida: Timeline

TIME 

EVENT 

1927

Gina Lollobrigida was born on July 4,in Subiaco, Italy

1947

she entered a beauty competition for Miss Italy, but came in third

1949

she returned to Italy

1955

Gina was tagged "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World", after her signature movie Beautiful But Dangerous

1961

Her film Come September (1961), co-starring Rock Hudson, won the Golden Globe Award as the World's Film Favorite.

1997

She retired from acting

1999

she turned to politics and ran, unsuccessfully, for one of Italy's 87 European Parliament seats, from her hometown of Subiaco.

2021

She was back in the spotlight, amid a bitter legal battle with her son over her fortune.

2023

She passed away on 16 January




Gina Lollobrigida:Books

  • Italia mia, 1973, a collection of photographs across Italy
  • The Philippines, 1976, a collection of photographs across the Philippines
  • Wonder of Innocence, 1994, a book of photographs
  • Sculptures, 2003

Gina Lollobrigida:Cinema

 

Year

Film

Role

1946

Lucia di Lammermoor

  

1946

This Wine of Love

  

1946

Black Eagle

Girl at party

1947

When Love Calls

  

1947

Pagliacci

Nedda

1947

Flesh Will Surrender

Dancer

1947

Vendetta nel sole

Young girl

1948

Mad About Opera

Dora

1949

Alarm Bells

Agostina

1949

The Bride Can't Wait

Donata Venturi

1949

The White Line

Donata Sebastian

1950

A Dog's Life

Rita Buton

1950

Miss Italia

Lisetta Minneci

1950

Alina

Alina

1951

A Tale of Five Cities

Maria Severini

1951

The Young Caruso

Stella

1951

Four Ways Out

Daniela

1951

Love I Haven't... But... But

Gina

1951

Attention! Bandits!

Anna

1952

Wife For a Night (Moglie per una notte)

Ottavia

1952

Times Gone By

Mariantonia Desiderio

1952

Fanfan la Tulipe

Adeline La Franchise

1952

Beauties of the Night

Leila, Cashier

1953

The Wayward Wife

Gemma Vagnuzzi

1953

Bread, Love and Dreams

Maria De Ritis

1953

Le infedeli

Lulla Possenti

1953

Beat the Devil

Maria Dannreuther

1954

Woman of Rome

Adriana

1954

Bread, Love and Jealousy

Maria De Ritis

1954

Crossed Swords

Francesca

1954

Le Grand Jeu

Sylvia Sorrego, Helena Ricci

1955

The World's Most Beautiful Woman

Lina Cavalieri

1956

Trapeze

Lola

1956

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Esmeralda

1958

Anna of Brooklyn

Anna

1959

The Law

Marietta

1959

Never So Few

Carla Vesari

1959

Solomon and Sheba

Queen of Sheba

1961

Go Naked in the World

Giulietta Cameron

1961

Come September

Lisa Helena Fellini

1962

Lykke og krone (documentary)

  

1962

La bellezza di Ippolita

Ippolita

1963

Venere Imperiale

Paulette Bonaparte

1963

Mad Sea

Margherita

1964

Woman of Straw

Maria Marcello

1965

Me, Me, Me... and the Others

Titta

1965

Le Bambole (The Dolls)

Beatrice

1965

Strange Bedfellows

Toni Vincente

1965

The Love Goddesses (documentary)

  

1966

Pleasant Nights

Domicilla

1966

The Sultans

Liza Bortoli

1966

Hotel Paradiso

Marcelle Cotte

1967

Cervantes

Giulia Toffolo

1968

Stuntman

Evelyne Lake

1968

Death Laid an Egg

Anna

1968

The Private Navy of Sgt. O'Farrell

Maria

1968

Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell

Carla Campbell

1969

That Splendid November

Cettina

1971

Bad Man's River

Alicia King

1972

King, Queen, Knave

Martha Dreyer

1973

No encontré rosas para mi madre

  

1983

Wandering Stars (documentary)

  

1995

Les cent et une nuits de Simon Cinéma

L'épouse médium du professeur Bébel

1997

XXL

Gaby

2011

Box Office 3D: The Filmest of Films

Herself



Gina Lollobrigida:Television

 

Year

Film

Role

1958

Portrait of Gina (documentary)

  

1972

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The Fairy with Turquoise Hair

1984

Falcon Crest

Francesca Gioberti

1985

Deceptions

Princess Alessandra

1986

The Love Boat

Carla Lucci

1988

Woman of Rome

Adriana's mother

1996

Una donna in fuga

Eleonora Riboldi



Gina Lollobrigida:Death

Lollobrigida died in a clinic in Rome and no cause of death has been cited according to reports

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also paid tribute to Lollobrigida, famed when younger for her biting wit and sensual beauty, describing the actor as a "great talent, passionate, intense, enthralling".

Lollobrigida had undergone an operation in a Rome clinic in September after breaking her femur, according to reports.  Her funeral will be held on Thursday in one of the churches in Piazza del Popolo in Rome as per reports.

 

