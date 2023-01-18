Gina Lollobrigida Biography: Early Life, Timeline, Career, Death And Other Details
Italian actress and professional photographer, Gina Lollobrigida, or Luigina Lollobrigida, passed away at 95, this Monday, January 16, 2023, in Rome Italy.
According to reports, Lollobrigida passed away in a clinic in Rome. No cause of death has been cited yet
She was born on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, Italy, and was one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood.
The reports said that Lollobrigida had undergone an operation in a Rome clinic in September after breaking her femur. Her funeral is supposed to be held on Thursday in one of the churches in Piazza del Popolo in Rome.
actress Gina Lollobrigida is dead. The famous Italian died at 95 years old. #ginalollobrigida pic.twitter.com/XID8XnYKgq— DW Culture (@dw_culture) January 16, 2023
READ|Pele Biography: Early life, Age, Career, Family, Death and other details
Gina Lollobrigida: Biography
|
Born
|
4 July 1927,
Luigia Lollobrigida, Subiaco, Kingdom of Italy
|
Died
|
16 January 2023 (aged 95)
Rome, Italy
|
Occupation(s)
|
Actress, photojournalist
|
Years active
|
1946–1997
|
Spouse
|
Milko Škofič (1949- 1971)
|
Partner
|
Javier Rigau y Rafols (1984–2006)
|
Children
|
1
|
Awards
|
Order of Merit of the Italian Republic
Legion of Honour
Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
Gina Lollobrigida: Early Life
- Lollobrigida was a daughter of a furniture maker in Subiaco.
- While World War II was going on her family moved to Rome.
- Along with acting she also studied painting and sculpture.
- Due to her modeling career under the name Diana Loris, she caught the attention of Italian directors.
Gina Lollobrigida: Career
#RIP #GinaLollobrigida (1927 – 2023) pic.twitter.com/MBUuTMLyO5— Neville F Chamberlain (@NevilleFChambe1) January 16, 2023
Lollobrigida’s notable films included:
- La donna più bella del mondo (1955; Beautiful but Dangerous)
- Carol Reed’s Trapeze (1956).
- She starred with Anthony Quinn in Notre-dame de Paris (1956; The Hunchback of Notre Dame)
- with Yul Brynner in King Vidor’s Solomon and Sheba (1959)
- In 1961 Lollobrigida appeared with Rock Hudson in the romantic comedy Come September.
- She later earned praise for her performance in the comedy Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell (1968).
After 1970, Lollobrigida’s film career slowed and she shifted focus to follow successful career paths as a photojournalist and a cosmetics-firm executive.
Gina Lollobrigida: Timeline
|
TIME
|
EVENT
|
1927
|
Gina Lollobrigida was born on July 4,in Subiaco, Italy
|
1947
|
she entered a beauty competition for Miss Italy, but came in third
|
1949
|
she returned to Italy
|
1955
|
Gina was tagged "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World", after her signature movie Beautiful But Dangerous
|
1961
|
Her film Come September (1961), co-starring Rock Hudson, won the Golden Globe Award as the World's Film Favorite.
|
1997
|
She retired from acting
|
1999
|
she turned to politics and ran, unsuccessfully, for one of Italy's 87 European Parliament seats, from her hometown of Subiaco.
|
2021
|
She was back in the spotlight, amid a bitter legal battle with her son over her fortune.
|
2023
|
She passed away on 16 January
Gina Lollobrigida:Books
- Italia mia, 1973, a collection of photographs across Italy
- The Philippines, 1976, a collection of photographs across the Philippines
- Wonder of Innocence, 1994, a book of photographs
- Sculptures, 2003
I will always remember Gina Lollobrigida proudly photographing her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. RIP. https://t.co/mKa2H0Et45 pic.twitter.com/k80Q9RaZa6— Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) January 16, 2023
Gina Lollobrigida:Cinema
Rock Hudson and Gina Lollobrigida are delightful in Come September (1961). Especially in the dance scene. https://t.co/f4FuLoTfYL pic.twitter.com/FXUmF9HW9d— Julia Kits (@JuliyaKits) January 16, 2023
|
Year
|
Film
|
Role
|
1946
|
Lucia di Lammermoor
|
1946
|
This Wine of Love
|
1946
|
Black Eagle
|
Girl at party
|
1947
|
When Love Calls
|
1947
|
Pagliacci
|
Nedda
|
1947
|
Flesh Will Surrender
|
Dancer
|
1947
|
Vendetta nel sole
|
Young girl
|
1948
|
Mad About Opera
|
Dora
|
1949
|
Alarm Bells
|
Agostina
|
1949
|
The Bride Can't Wait
|
Donata Venturi
|
1949
|
The White Line
|
Donata Sebastian
|
1950
|
A Dog's Life
|
Rita Buton
|
1950
|
Miss Italia
|
Lisetta Minneci
|
1950
|
Alina
|
Alina
|
1951
|
A Tale of Five Cities
|
Maria Severini
|
1951
|
The Young Caruso
|
Stella
|
1951
|
Four Ways Out
|
Daniela
|
1951
|
Love I Haven't... But... But
|
Gina
|
1951
|
Attention! Bandits!
|
Anna
|
1952
|
Wife For a Night (Moglie per una notte)
|
Ottavia
|
1952
|
Times Gone By
|
Mariantonia Desiderio
|
1952
|
Fanfan la Tulipe
|
Adeline La Franchise
|
1952
|
Beauties of the Night
|
Leila, Cashier
|
1953
|
The Wayward Wife
|
Gemma Vagnuzzi
|
1953
|
Bread, Love and Dreams
|
Maria De Ritis
|
1953
|
Le infedeli
|
Lulla Possenti
|
1953
|
Beat the Devil
|
Maria Dannreuther
|
1954
|
Woman of Rome
|
Adriana
|
1954
|
Bread, Love and Jealousy
|
Maria De Ritis
|
1954
|
Crossed Swords
|
Francesca
|
1954
|
Le Grand Jeu
|
Sylvia Sorrego, Helena Ricci
|
1955
|
The World's Most Beautiful Woman
|
Lina Cavalieri
|
1956
|
Trapeze
|
Lola
|
1956
|
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
|
Esmeralda
|
1958
|
Anna of Brooklyn
|
Anna
|
1959
|
The Law
|
Marietta
|
1959
|
Never So Few
|
Carla Vesari
|
1959
|
Solomon and Sheba
|
Queen of Sheba
|
1961
|
Go Naked in the World
|
Giulietta Cameron
|
1961
|
Come September
|
Lisa Helena Fellini
|
1962
|
Lykke og krone (documentary)
|
1962
|
La bellezza di Ippolita
|
Ippolita
|
1963
|
Venere Imperiale
|
Paulette Bonaparte
|
1963
|
Mad Sea
|
Margherita
|
1964
|
Woman of Straw
|
Maria Marcello
|
1965
|
Me, Me, Me... and the Others
|
Titta
|
1965
|
Le Bambole (The Dolls)
|
Beatrice
|
1965
|
Strange Bedfellows
|
Toni Vincente
|
1965
|
The Love Goddesses (documentary)
|
1966
|
Pleasant Nights
|
Domicilla
|
1966
|
The Sultans
|
Liza Bortoli
|
1966
|
Hotel Paradiso
|
Marcelle Cotte
|
1967
|
Cervantes
|
Giulia Toffolo
|
1968
|
Stuntman
|
Evelyne Lake
|
1968
|
Death Laid an Egg
|
Anna
|
1968
|
The Private Navy of Sgt. O'Farrell
|
Maria
|
1968
|
Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell
|
Carla Campbell
|
1969
|
That Splendid November
|
Cettina
|
1971
|
Bad Man's River
|
Alicia King
|
1972
|
King, Queen, Knave
|
Martha Dreyer
|
1973
|
No encontré rosas para mi madre
|
1983
|
Wandering Stars (documentary)
|
1995
|
Les cent et une nuits de Simon Cinéma
|
L'épouse médium du professeur Bébel
|
1997
|
XXL
|
Gaby
|
2011
|
Box Office 3D: The Filmest of Films
|
Herself
Gina Lollobrigida:Television
We mourn the death of Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who co-starred with Humphrey Bogart in Beat the Devil (1953). She had an amazing career and a fascinating life, and with her passing we lost one of the last remaining living links to Hollywood’s Golden Age. pic.twitter.com/lZmU3h8BT8— BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) January 16, 2023
|
Year
|
Film
|
Role
|
1958
|
Portrait of Gina (documentary)
|
1972
|
The Adventures of Pinocchio
|
The Fairy with Turquoise Hair
|
1984
|
Falcon Crest
|
Francesca Gioberti
|
1985
|
Deceptions
|
Princess Alessandra
|
1986
|
The Love Boat
|
Carla Lucci
|
1988
|
Woman of Rome
|
Adriana's mother
|
1996
|
Una donna in fuga
|
Eleonora Riboldi
Gina Lollobrigida:Death
Lollobrigida died in a clinic in Rome and no cause of death has been cited according to reports
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also paid tribute to Lollobrigida, famed when younger for her biting wit and sensual beauty, describing the actor as a "great talent, passionate, intense, enthralling".
Lollobrigida had undergone an operation in a Rome clinic in September after breaking her femur, according to reports. Her funeral will be held on Thursday in one of the churches in Piazza del Popolo in Rome as per reports.
My dearest #GinaLollobrigida— Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) January 16, 2023
I consider it a privilege to have crossed paths with you so many times.
Whenever we met, the atmosphere was always joyful but I would still shake with nerves every time thinking about the person in front of me and knowing what you had achieved. pic.twitter.com/cy5cRN9rc3
READ|Stan Lee Biography: Find Out About The Marvel Icon On His 100th Birthday!