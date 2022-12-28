Stan Lee Biography: Find Out About The Marvel Icon On His 100th Birthday!

Stanley Martin Lieber or popularly known as Stan Lee by the entire globe was born December 28, 1922, and this day the creative icon marks a century in the calendars of superhero fans through generations.

On this day you can celebrate the pop culture icon Stan Lee's 100th birth anniversary.

The New York-based comic book writer and creator died on November 12, 2018, in Los Angeles, California, and still holds a precious place in the hearts of Marvel Comics fans.

He created the century's most notable characters including the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and the X-Men.

Today we celebrate what would have been Stan’s 98th birthday. Stan meant so much to his fans around the world & his fans meant a lot to him, too. We’d like to fill this post with wonderful memories of The Man, so please share your favorite Stan moments below. Excelsior! #StanLee pic.twitter.com/6y7bDW5pug — Stan Lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Gk Quiz on Marvel: Question and Answers on your favourite comics!

Jamsetji Tata Biography: Birth, Early Life, Education, Career, Major Works, Legacy, Quotes, and More

Stan Lee: Biography

Also Known As Stanley Martin Lieber Born December 28, 1922, New York City, Los Angeles, New York Died November 12, 2018 (aged 95) • California Founder Stan Lee Media Awards And Honors The Will Eisner Award Hall of FameJack Kirby Hall of FameNational Medal of ArtsDisney Legends Notable Works Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and the X-Men Area Comic book writereditorpublisherproducer Spouse Joan Boocock ​(m. 1947; died 2017)​ Children J.C. Lee Jan Lee Parents Celia Solomon Jack Lieber







Stan Lee: Early Life And Creative Beginnings

Right after graduating from high school at the young age of only 16, Lee was hired as an editorial assistant for Timely Comics.

In 1942 the creator climbed the creative ladder and was promoted to the position of editor.

Started to write comic-book scripts for Timely by the pen name Stan Lee, a pseudonym that eventually became his legal name.

During the 1940s and ’50s Atlas was struggling financially, the legend created several comic-book series, including The Witness, The Destroyer, Jack Frost, Whizzer, and Black Marvel.

By 1961 Stan Lee along with artist Jack Kirby created The Fantastic Four, the series that made him and Atlas now known as Marvel a major force in the business and universe of comics.

Only a year had passed and Lee with artist Steve Ditko created the iconic Spider-Man.

Stan Lee created numerous comics in collaboration and these successful series included The Incredible Hulk and the X-Men in 1963.

Lee’s comic-book heroes had superhuman powers but also human insecurities and emotions which set them apart and yet so relatable.

In 1972, Marvel continued to prosper, and Lee became the publisher and editorial director.

To the writers out there: Did Stan inspire your writing in any way? If so, tell us!



Here’s some advice he gave a young writer years ago: https://t.co/4vfpFfG8oE#StanLee100 — Stan Lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 27, 2022

Stan Lee: Downfalls and the Rise

After 60 years of being a part of Marvel, Stan Lee worked on their projects, subsequently establishing Stan Lee Media, an Internet entertainment company built around his creations in 1999.

Lee became the chairman emeritus at Marvel.

Though the new firm did well with its first project, post its initial success, the company was beset by a number of lawsuits and corruption charges.

With a filed for bankruptcy in February 2001 and establishment of Pow Entertainment In 200 for Lee’s various new characters and franchises, he and his partners decided to sell the company in 2017.

Pow Entertainment In 200 for Lee’s various new characters and franchises, he and his partners decided to sell the company in 2017. Film adaptations based on the series that Lee co-created were highly successful. X-Men (2000) and Spider-Man (2002) launched blockbuster franchises that earned billions of dollars in box-office revenue worldwide.

Other Lee creations to receive Hollywood treatment were Daredevil (2003), Hulk (2003), and Iron Man (2008).

Stan Lee: Cameos and Easter Eggs

Lee was often featured in cameo roles in many Marvel films, even after Disney purchased Marvel in 2009.

The tradition of “Easter eggs” became a fan favorite and a staple within the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Books by Lee

In addition to his work in other media, Lee wrote books on comics and on his own life. His published works include

Origins of Marvel Comics (1974),

Excelsior!: The Amazing Life of Stan Lee (2002),

Stan Lee and the Rise and Fall of the American Comic Book (2003).

Stan Lee: Notable Awards

Year Award 1974 Inkpot Award 1994 The Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame 1995 Jack Kirby Hall of Fame 2002 Saturn Award The Life Career Award 2007 Sergio Award 2008 National Medal of Arts 2009 Scream Awards 2011 Comic-Con Icon Award 2012 Hollywood Walk of FameVisual Effects Society Awards (Lifetime Achievement Award)Vanguard Award 2017 National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers (Performance in a Comedy, Supporting)

Stan Lee: Death

The New York-based comic book writer and creator died on November 12, 2018, in Los Angeles, California, and still holds a precious place in the hearts of Marvel Comics fans.

The immediate cause of death on his death certificate was cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. Congestive heart failure was as the underlying cause.

Lee was also suffering from aspiration pneumonia.

His body was cremated and his ashes were given to his daughter.

ALSO READ: Ratan Tata Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Family, Successor, Net Worth, Awards, Lessons, and More

Important Days in December 2022: National and International Dates List