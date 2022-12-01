Pele Biography: Early life, Age, Career, Family and more

The 82-year-old icon Pele is going through treatment for a colon tumor, the legendary footballer has been undergoing regular chemotherapy since the time he was diagnosed with colon cancer last year.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento or popularly known as Pele and was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Brazil. Titled "'the greatest" by FIFA.

The Brazilian football player is a national treasure and one of the best-paid athletes in the world since the start of his era. The football player was part of many Brazilian national teams that won three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Pele: Biography

Born 23 October 1940 (age 82 years), Três Corações, State of Minas Gerais, Brazil
Full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento
Spouse Marcia Aoki (m. 2016), Assíria Nascimento (m. 1994–2008), Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi (m. 1966–1982)
Children Edinho, Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento
Career end 1 October 1977

Early life

Pele was named after the inventor and world-famous scientist Thomas Edison, though his parents removed the i.

The name which is chanted by many was acquired by him when he was. a child was teased by this nickname because he mispronounced the name of a goalkeeper ‘Bile’ once. He used to dislike this name very much.

Pele saw days of poverty while growing up in São Paulo.

His father who used to play football taught Pele everything he knows now. They couldn't afford a football so they used to play with a paper-stuffed socks.

Pele also worked as a waiter in local tea shops.

Pele played in indoor leagues in his youth, and eventually at the age of 15 was signed by Santos FC.

By the age of 16, the legendary footballer was the top scorer in the Brazilian league.

Pele received a call from the Brazilian national side.

The Brazilian President declared Pele a national treasure so that foreign clubs such as Manchester United wouldn't sign him.

Career

Later in his football career, Pele went on to score over 1,000 goals in professional games.

On 19 November 1969 at Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium Pele scored his remarkable 1000th.

Pele's strike rate in international games was one of the highest ever.

In 1977 Pele completed his career and retired after he led the New York Cosmos in the direction of the US title.

Personal life

The Brazilian football player, Pele got married thrice and is a father to several children.

Pele, in the 1970s, was investigated by the authoritarian Brazilian government as there was a suspicion that he was in sympathy with left-wing political prisoners.

Post retiring Pele went on to be a great ambassador for football and sport in general.

Pelé was appointed a UN ambassador for ecology and the environment in 1992.

Pele has also been appointed a UNESCO goodwill ambassador.

The footballer is not only one of the most gifted athletes of his generation but also a mild-mannered man who used his fame and prestige for a positive effect.