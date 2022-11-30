Jiang Zemin Biography: Early life, Family, Career and More

The leader of China Jiang Zemin, who Guided China Into the Global Market, Dies at 96



Born in the city of Yangzhou, Jiangsu, Jiang Zemin was born on 17 August 1926. He grew up during the years of Japanese occupation and went on to become a Chinese politician who served as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from the years 1989 to 2002.

The leader died from leukemia complications on 30 November 2022.

Jiang Zemin Biography

Birth date 17 August 1926 Age 96 years Birth Place Yangzhou, China Height 1.74 m Previous offices President of the People's Republic of China (1993–2003) Spouse Wang Yeping (m. 1949) Presidential term 27 March 1993 – 15 March 2003 Party Chinese Communist Party Children Jiang Mianheng, Jiang Miankang

Achievements of Jiang Zemin

Jiang Zemin was the chairman of the Central Military Commission from 1989 to 2004.

Jiang Zemin was the president of China from 1993 to 2003.

Jiang Zemin represented the "core of the third generation" of CCP leaders since 1989.

Under the leadership of Jiang Zemin China experienced substantial economic growth with the continuation of market reforms.

China also saw the return of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom under the leadership of Jiang Zemin.

Jiang Zemin contributed to the party doctrine, known as the "Three Represents," which was written into the CCP constitution in 2002.

At the age of 96 years and 105 days, Jiang Zemin was the longest-living paramount leader in the history of the PRC. He surpassed Deng Xiaoping on 14 February 2019.

Jiang Zemin: Education

Jiang Zemin went to the Department of Electrical Engineering at the National Central University at the time when Nanjing was occupied by the Japanese.

Then Jiang Zemin transferred to the National Chiao Tung University which is now Shanghai Jiao Tong University. In 1947, Jiang Zemin graduated there with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

Jiang Zemin: Career

Jiang Zemin allied with the Chinese Communist Party in college.

In the 1950s, post People's Republic of China's establishment, Jiang Zemin acquired his training at the Stalin Automobile Works in Moscow.

In 1983, Jiang Zemin, eventually became a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Minister of Electronic Industries.

In 1985, Jiang Zemin became the Mayor of Shanghai, and subsequently the Communist Party Committee secretary of Shanghai.

In 1987, Jiang Zemin was promoted to national politics automatically becoming a member of the Politburo of the CCP Central Committee as it was customarily dictated that the Party secretary of Shanghai would also have a seat in the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party.

Jiang Zemin: Family and personal life

Jiang Zemin's uncle, also his foster father, Jiang Shangqing, died while fighting the Japanese in World War II He was considered to be a national hero in Jiang Zemin's time.

Jiang Zemin's married Wang Yeping, in 1949 who is also a native of his place and cousin (Jiang's adoptive mother is Wang's aunt).

They had two sons together, Jiang Mianheng who was born in 1951, and Jiang Miankang, born in 1956.

Jiang Zemin: Death

Jiang Zemin passed away on 30 November 2022, from leukemia complications and multiple organ failure.