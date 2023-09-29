Sustainable Development and Sustainability: In 2015, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as the Global Goals were adopted by the United Nations. It is a universal call to action to end poverty and to protect the planet. Also, to ensure that by 2030, all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Nature has supported and maintained life on earth since time immemorial and will continue to do so in the future. This capacity of the earth is known as the sustainability of nature or ecosystems or the environment. But, once the alteration of nature’s initial state occurs, its ability to revert back is lost.

The anthropocentric activities of development like industrialization have led to the indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources. The problem has attained global dimensions. It has brought us to a position where not only the life forms on this planet but also the very existence of mankind is being affected.

GK Questions and Answers on Sustainable Development and Sustainability

1. What is sustainable development?

A. The development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

B. To conserve natural resources and to develop alternate sources of power while reducing pollution and harm to the environment.

C. It is the practice of developing land and construction projects in a manner that reduces their impact on the environment by allowing them to create energy-efficient models of self-sufficiency.

D. All of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: The development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Also, to conserve natural resources and to develop alternate sources of power while reducing pollution and harm to the environment.

Sustainable development is the practice of developing land and construction projects in a manner that reduces their impact on the environment by allowing them to create energy-efficient models of self-sufficiency. So, all the three options provided are correct.

2. Which of the following is correct, if we only achieve two out of three pillars of Sustainable Development?

A. Social + Economic Sustainability = Equitable

B. Social + Environmental Sustainability = Bearable

C. Economic + Environmental Sustainability = Viable

D. All of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: Social + Economic Sustainability = Equitable

Social + Environmental Sustainability = Bearable

Economic + Environmental Sustainability = Viable

3. Consider the following statement (s) related to Sustainability.

I. It refers to a process or state that can be maintained indefinitely.

II. Natural resources must use in ways that do not create ecological debts by over-exploiting the carrying and productive capacity of the earth.

III. A minimum necessary condition for sustainability is the maintenance of the total natural capital stock at or above the current level.

Code:

A. Only I

B. Only II

C. Only II & III

D. I, II & III

Ans: D

Explanation: Sustainability refers to a process or state that can be maintained indefinitely. Natural resources should be used in such a way that don't create ecological debts by over-exploiting the carrying and productive capacity of the earth. The minimum condition for sustainability is the maintenance of the total natural capital stock at or above the current level.

4. Which of the following is/are not an objective (s) of sustainable development?

A. Continue to implement the family planning program.

B. Maintain a dynamic balance of arable land (not less than 123 million hectares) and implement an agricultural development strategy

C. Maintain a dynamic balance of water resources by reducing water consumption for every unit of gross development product growth and agricultural value-added

D. To bring about a gradual and sometimes catastrophic transformation of the environment

Ans: D

Explanation: The objectives of sustainable development are: continue to implement the family planning program, maintain a dynamic balance of arable land (not less than 123 million hectares) and implement an agricultural development strategy, and also to maintain a dynamic balance of water resources by reducing water consumption for every unit of gross development product growth and agricultural value-added.

5. What are the Primary Goals of Sustainability?

I. The end of poverty and hunger

II. Better standards of education and healthcare - particularly as it pertains to water quality and better sanitation

III. To achieve gender equality

IV. Sustainable economic growth while promoting jobs and stronger economies

Code:

A. I, II & III

B. I, III & IV

C. I & III

D. I, II, III & IV

Ans: D

Explanation: Primary goals of sustainability are to achieve gender equality, end of poverty and hunger; better standards of education and healthcare mainly as it pertains to water quality and better sanitation, and sustainable economic growth while promoting jobs and stronger economies.

6. In which year the term ‘Sustainable Development’ came into existence?

A. 1987

B. 1980

C. 1978

D. 1992

Ans: B

Explanation: In 1980, ‘Sustainable Development’ came into existence.

7. The United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development (CSD) was established by the UN General Assembly in the year

A. 1992

B. 1993

C. 1994

D. 1995

Ans: A

Explanation: The United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development (CSD) was established by the UN General Assembly in 1992 to ensure the effective follow-up of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) which is also known as the Earth Summit.

8. Which of the following UN commission is responsible for reviewing progress in the implementation of Agenda 21 and the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development?

A. United Nation Disarmament Commission

B. United Nations Statistical Commission

C. United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development (CSD)

D. United Nations Commission on Human Rights

Ans: C

Explanation: United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development (CSD) is responsible for reviewing progress in the implementation of Agenda 21 and the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development.

9. Consider the following statement (s) related to the parameters of sustainable development refer to the guiding principles.

I. Help in understanding the concept of sustainable development

II. Point the problems associated with it

III. Help to take active policy measures

Code:

A. Both I & II

B. Bot II & III

C. Both I & IV

D. I, II & III

Ans: D

Explanation: The parameters of sustainable development that refer to the guiding principles are helpful in understanding the concept of sustainable development, pointing to the problems associated with it, and helping to take active policy measures.

10. Which of the following is not included in the parameters of sustainable development?

A. Carrying capacity

B. Inter and Intra-generation equity

C. Gender disparity and diversity

D. None of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: Parameters of sustainable development include carrying capacity, inter and intra-generation equity, and gender disparity and diversity.

What is one of the key principles of sustainable development?



Rapid depletion of natural resources Exploiting ecosystems for short-term gain Meeting the needs of the present without regard for the future Interdependence of economic, social, and environmental factors

Ans. Interdependence of economic, social, and environmental factors

Explanation: The key principle of Sustainable development is the conservation of the ecosystem and environment.

12. What does the "triple bottom line" concept in sustainability refer to?





Profit, product, and people Economic, environmental, and social factors Business, government, and community collaboration Sustainable, reusable, and recyclable materials

Ans. B

Explanation: The triple bottom line (TBL) maintains that companies should commit to focusing as much on social and environmental concerns as they do on profits.

