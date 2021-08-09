GK Questions and Answers: Quit India Movement

Take this GK Question and Answers Test/ Quiz on Quit India Movement to enhance the knowledge of readers about the Indian National Movement.

Quit India Movement is also known as

August Movement September Movement June Movement None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The Quit India Movement is also known as the August Movement.

Who was the Prime Minister of Britain when the Quit India Movement started?

Roosevelt Churchill Mountbatten None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Winston Churchill was the PM of Britain when the Quit India Movement had started in India.

Who had given the slogan of “Do or Die” during the Quit India Movement?

Jawarharlal Nehru Sardar Patel BR Ambedkar Mahatma Gandhi

Ans. d

Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan of “Do or Die” at the Quit India Movement.

Who was the viceroy at the time of Quit India Movement?

Lord Mountbatten Lord Wavell Lord Litton Lord Linlithgow

Ans: d

Explanation: In 1939, Indian nationalists were angry that British Governor-General of India, Lord Linlithgow, brought India into the war without consultation with them. This was one of the major reasons of the Quit India Movement.

Which of the following freedom fighter who popularised the movement in Orissa and led the Salt Satyagraha in the coastal areas of Balasore, Cuttack and Puri districts?

Gopabandhu Chaudhari Tarun Ram Phookan NC Bardoloi Jadunandan Sharma

Ans: a

Explanation: It was Gopabandhu Chaudhari who popularised the Quit India mOvement in Orissa and was the leader of Dandi March from the coastal areas of Balasore, Cuttack and Puri.

Who among the following given the famous slogan " तुम मुझे खून दो, मई तुम्हे आज़ादी दूंगा" (You give me blood, I will give you freedom)?

Subhash Chandra Bose MK Gandhi Captain Mohan Singh Rashbehari Bose

Ans: a

Explanation: It was Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who gave the slogan of “You give me Blood and I will give you Freedom”.

Who was the first sarbadhinayak of the Tamluk Jatiya Sarkar, helped in establishing a rebel 'national government' in Tamluk sub-division of Midnapore?

Captain Mohan Singh Rashbehari Bose Satish Samanta Matangini Hazra

Ans: c

Explanation: Satish Samanta was the first sarbadhinayak of Tamluk Jatiya Sarkar.

Who among the following headed the Quit India Movement in Satara?

Nana Patil Nana Saheb Satish Samanta KT Bhashyam

Ans: a

Explanation: The movement had a local impact in some areas. especially at Satara in Maharashtra, Talcher in Odisha, and Midnapore. Satara Prati Sarkar was organised under leaders like Y.B. Chavan, Nana Patil.

Which of the following freedom fighter was taken as a prisoner of war by the Japanese and persuaded by a Japanese army officer to work with the Japanese for India's freedom?

Laxmi Sehgal Captain Mohan Singh Subhash Chandra Bose RB Bose

Ans: b

Explanation: Captain Mohan Singh was the one who was taken as a prisoner by the Japanese.

Which of the following freedom fighter was not part of Quit India Movement?

MK Gandhi Sukh Dev Bhagat Singh Ram Mohan Roy

Ans: d

Explanation: Raja Ram Mohan Roy was not a part of the Quit India Movement among the following.

Who was elected as the president of the Indian Independence League (formed in March 1942) in June 1942?

Rashbehari Bose Aurovindo Gosh Subhash Chandra Bose None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: In 1942, Bose established the 'Indian Independence League' — an army that would fight for India's freedom from British rule.

Which of the following leaders is not associated with the underground movement and revolutionary activities in support of Quit India Movement?

Ram Manohar Lohia Jayprakash Narayan Aruna Asaf Ali RP Goenka

Ans: b

Explanation: Several political groups active during the Indian Independence Movement were opposed to the Quit India Movement. These included the Muslim League, the Hindu Mahasabha, the Communist party of India and princely states