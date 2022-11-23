The American Revolution, also known as the War of Independence, or the American War of Independence, took place from 1765 to 1791, when America was a colony of Great Britain.

The Revolution marked the beginning of America, as 13 British colonies in the North gained independence from their colonizer and together formed the United States of America.

It is one of the most fundamental moments in the history of America.

Test your knowledge of the American Revolution with this GK quiz.

GK Quiz On American Revolution

1. Which group declared the independence of the United States from the British?

The Washingtons The Whigs The Republicans The Continental Congress

2. Who was the first President of the independent United States of America?

George Washington Thomas Jefferson John Adams None of the above

3. What was the name of the treaty which officially ended the war?

Treaty of Paris Treaty of Washington Treaty of Versailles Treaty of England

4. Who among these said, “all men are created equal”?

Thomas Jefferson John Locke George Washington John Adams

5. What is the other name given to the American Revenue Act 1764?

Sugar Act Stamp Act Quartering Act Declaratory Act

6. The Battle of Princeton occurred in where?

Massachusetts North Carolina Florida New Jersey

7. How long was the Siege of Ninety-Six?

8 days 18 days 28 days 38 days

GK Quiz On American Revolution Answers

1. The Continental Congress

The 13 American colonies severed their political ties to Great Britain by issuing the Declaration of Independence, which was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

2. George Washington

On April 30, 1789, George Washington took his oath of office as the first President of the United States while standing on the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York.

3. The Treaty of Paris

The Treaty of Paris, signed in Paris in 1783 by delegates of King George III of the United Kingdom and the United States of America, legally ended the American Revolutionary War.

4. Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson, in the Declaration of Independence, stated that “all men are created equal.”

5. Sugar Act

The American Revenue Act of 1764, also known as the Sugar Act was a revenue-raising act. The act was officially passed on April 5, 1764, by the Parliament of Great Britain.

6. New Jersey

On January 3, 1777, soldiers from the Continental Army led by General George Washington destroyed a contingent of British forces near Princeton, New Jersey.

7. 28 days.

The 28-day siege was concentrated on Star Fort. Major General Nathanael Greene commanded 1,000 forces in a siege of the 550 Loyalists in the fortified hamlet of Ninety-Six, South Carolina, from May 22 to June 18, 1781.