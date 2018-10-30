GK Quiz on Ancient History

Ancient history as a term refers to the aggregate of past events from the beginning of writing and recorded human history and extending as far as the post-classical history. India's history and culture is dynamic, spanning back to the beginning of human civilization. It begins with a mysterious culture along the Indus River and in farming communities in the southern lands of India.

1. Which among the following is not a correct pair?

A. Ellora Caves – Rastrakuta Rulers

B. Mahabalipuram – Pallava Rulers

C. Khajuraho – Chandellas

D. Elephanta Caves – Mauyra Era

Ans: D

2. Which among the following Kavya of Sanskrit, deal with court intrigues & access to power of Chandragupta Maurya?

A. Mrichhakatika

B. Ritusamhara

C. Kumarasambhava

D. Mudrarakshahsa

Ans: D

3. On which of the following systems of Hindu Philosophy , Shankaracharya wrote commentary in 9th century AD?

A. Sankhya

B. Vaisheshika

C. Yoga

D. Uttarmimansa

Ans: D

4. The eighth-century tripartite power struggle was among which of the following?

A. Cholas, Rastrakutas and Yadavas,

B. Chalukyas, Pallavas and Pandyas

C. Cholas, Pandyas and Chalukyas

D. Chalukyas, Pallavas and Yadavas

Ans: B

5. Which among the following is not correct?

A. The capital of pandyas was Madurai

B. The capital of Cheras was Vanchi

C. Capital of the Videha Kingdom – Mithila

D. Capital of Gahadwal Dynasty – Kannauj

Ans: B

6. Which king started the organization of Kumbh fair at Allahabad?

A. Harshavardhana

B. Dhruvasena Ii

C. Narshimhvarman

D. Akabar

Ans: A

7. Upnishads are books on :

A. Politics

B. Philosophy

C. Medicine

D. Social life

Ans: B

8. Who was the first Indian ruler who had territory outside India?

A. Ashoka

B. Chandragupta Maurya

C. Kanishka

D. Huvishka

Ans: C

9. Which of the following statement is wrong?

A. Sunga dynasty was founded by pushyamitra

B. Ashoka the great Mauryan king died in 332 BC

C. Ashoka invaded the kalinga in 261 BC

D. Chandragupta Maurya earned the title of the Liberator.

Ans: B

10. Who among the following was worshipped during Early Vedic Civilization?

A. Varuna

B. Indra

C. Surya

D. All the above

Ans: D

11. Where were the hymns of Rigveda composed?

A. Punjab

B. Gujarat

C. Rajasthan

D. Uttar Pradesh

Ans: A

12. Which among the following is a place in Larkana district of Sind province in Pakistan?

A. Alamgirpur

B. Harappa

C. Rangapur

D. Mohenjo-Daro

Ans: D

13. What led to the end of Indus Valley Civilization?

A. Invasion of Aryans

B. Recurrent Floods

C. Earthquakes

D. All the above

Ans: D

14. Who was the main male God worshipped by Indus people?

A. Lord Vishnu

B. Vishnu

C. Brahma

D. Indra

Ans: A

15. Which empire lasted the longest among the following?

A. The Palas

B. The Pratiharas

C. The Rashtrakutas

D. The Senas

Ans: C

16. Which of the following statement is wrong?

A. Dharmpala was the founder of Pala dynasty.

B. Vikramashila University was founded by Dharmpala ?

C. Bhoja was the founder of Pritihara Empire.

D. Krishna III was the last Rashtrakuta king.

Ans: A

17. Which of the following statement is/ are correct?

I. In the 326 BC Alexander invaded India.

II. Ambhi (king of TaxilA. welcomed Alexander and his men

III. Alexander died in 332 BC

Code:

A. All are correct

B. Only I, III

C. Only I, II

D. II, III

Ans: C

18. Who was the ruler of the kingdom between the rivers Jhelum and Chenab?

A. Alexander the Great

B. Darius III

C. King Porus

D. Chandragupta Maurya

Ans: C

19. Who was the last Hindu emperor of northern India?

A. Harsha

B. Pulakesin II

C. Rajyavardhana

D. Skandagupta

Ans: A

20. Which of the following statement is/are correct?

I. Pulakesn I was the first ruler of the Chalukya dynasty?

II. Harshavardhana attacked the Chalukya territory during 608-642 AD?

III. Vikramaditya I died in 608 A.D.

Code:

A. All are correct

B. Only I

C. Only II,III

D. Only I, III

Ans: B

