GK Quiz on Economic Survey 2022

Economic Survey 2022 was tabled in the Parliament on the first day of Budget session 2022. Play the below quiz by Jagran Josh to test your knowledge of Economic Survey 2022.

1- Who prepared the Economic Survey 2022?

A. Principal Economic Advisor and other officials

B. Chief Economic Advisor

C. Ministry of Economic Affairs

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: The Economic Survey is usually prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), however, this year, the report was drafted by the Principal Economic Advisor and other officials after Krishnamurthy Subramaniam's term ended in December 2021.

2- When was the first Economic Survey presented in India?

A. 1947-48

B. 1948-49

C. 1949-50

D. 1950-51

Ans: D

Explanation: The first Economic Survey in India was presented in the year 1950-51.



3- When is Economic Survey presented in the Parliament?

A. A working day before the Budget

B. A working day after the Budget

C. A week before the Budget

D. A month after the Budget

Ans: A

Explanation: Since Independence, the Economic Survey was presented alongside the Budget, but was delinked in 1964 and was presented in advance, a practice that continues to date. The Economic Survey 2022 was presented on 31 January 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

GK Quiz on Union Budget 2022

4- What was the central theme of Economic Survey 2022?

A. Agile approach

B. COVID-19 warriors

C. Rural Development

D. Healthcare workers

Ans: A

Explanation: The central theme of Economic Survey 2022 is the Agile Approach.

5- Consider the following statements with reference to Economic Survey:

i) It is an annual document presented by the Finance Minister.

ii) The report underscores the condition of different sectors of the economy.

iii) The Economic Survey suggests reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

Choose the correct option:

A. Only (ii)

B. Both (ii) and (iii)

C. Both (i) and (iii)

D. All of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: The Economic Survey is an annual report that highlights the condition of different sectors of the economy and suggests reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth. The report is presented by Finance Minister in the Parliament.

6- By what percentage does the GDP contract in 2020-21?

A. 7.1%

B. 8.9%

C. 7.3%

D. 8.2%

Ans: C

Explanation: The GDP contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21.

Padma Awards 2022 GK Quiz

7- The Economic Survey 2022 projected the GDP growth for FY23 at ___.

A. 8-8.5%

B. 9-9.2%

C. 7.1-7.3%

D. 3.9-4.2%

Ans: A

Explanation: The Economic Survey has predicted 8 to 8.5% GDP growth in FY23. For the ongoing FY22, the GDP growth has been projected at 9.2%.

8- The Services sector is estimated to grow by ___ in the current FY.

A. 9.1%

B. 9.2%

C. 3.9%

D. 8.2%

Ans: D

Explanation: The Services sector is estimated to grow by 8.2% in the ongoing financial year, according to the Economic Survey 2022.

9- How many Indian start-ups have achieved unicorn status?

A. 77

B. 83

C. 44

D. 92

Ans: C

Explanation: India is the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world after US and China. 44 Indian start-ups have achieved unicorn status in 2021, taking the overall tally of unicorns to 83. Most of the unicorns are in the services sector.

10- With regard to the National Family Health Survey-5, consider the following:

i) Total Fertility Rate (TFR) came down to 1 in 2019-21 from 2.2 in 2015-16.

ii) Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), under-five mortality rate and institutional births have improved in 2019-21 over the year 2015-16.

iii) 83 districts have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ districts.

Choose the correct option:

A. Only (i)

B. Only (ii)

C. Only (iii)

D. Both (i) and (ii)

Ans: B

Explanation: According to National Family Health Survey-5, (i) Total Fertility Rate (TFR) came down to 2 in 2019-21 from 2.2 in 2015-16, (ii) Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), under-five mortality rate and institutional births have improved in 2019-21 over the year 2015-16.

Also Read | What is Economic Survey and why is it tabled a day before the Budget?